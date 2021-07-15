Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Jacob Porter, North Allegheny

Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 3:53 PM

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Jacob Porter loves Chick-Fil-A.

He is a frequent patron.

The 12-piece nuggets with barbeque sauce, waffle fries and a large lemonade is a favorite meal choice.

“It’s at the top of my list,” said Porter, a senior defensive end at North Allegheny.

“It is convenient, and it tastes good. But I always make sure I am not eating it too much.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound edge rusher, a Class 6A defensive first-team selection in 2020, also hopes to gobble up opposing quarterbacks and running backs this season as the Tigers hope to chase down a WPIAL championship.

“Seeing my teammates rising up and the team coming together in summer workouts makes this time so much fun. Everyone is getting stronger and faster and are learning a lot,” said Porter, who also has tested his mettle at summer camps at Pitt and Penn State as well as The 150 showcase at Shady Side Academy last Sunday.

Porter said he is excited to show how much he feels he has improved from his junior season.

“Not only in my body, but also my game sense, my techniques and everything else,” he said.

“I am just so ready to go full out against an opponent.”

Porter said he loves to use his speed to get around a lineman or a blocking back, and he doesn’t mind making a hit reminiscent of his father, former Steelers All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter.

With Porter as a main cog in the defense last year, North Allegheny led Class 6A teams by allowing just 13.7 points a game through seven games (6-1, 4-0).

The Tigers navigated their way through the pandemic unpredictability to reach the WPIAL title game before falling to Central Catholic, 38-24, at North Hills.

“Last year’s senior class and the coaches did an amazing job in making sure everything was OK so we could be prepared for the season,” Porter said.

“The first day we were allowed to have summer workouts, everything was planned out really well so we didn’t waste any time. The seniors helped keep everyone in check and on track. We had a really good season because of it.”

While defense is Porter’s bread and butter, he said not to rule out seeing him at tight end from time to time.

Also expect to see him in the recruiting mix as the summer progresses into the fall.

He received his first Division I offer when Colorado State, his father’s alma mater, came calling.

“It was a good way to help start me off showing who I am to the football world,” Porter said.

“I am taking it and running with it. That offer coming from my dad’s school and him being an alumni, it was amazing. I was insanely happy.”

About a week later, his second offer came in from Akron. Then came Old Dominion a week after that.

“I am really excited for those offers, as well,” Porter said. “I am ready to get some more film out there to show where I am at right now and the potential I have. I can’t wait to get some more offers.”

Jacob Porter file

School: North Allegheny

Class: Senior

Ht/wt: 6-3/210

Position: Defensive End

Stars: N/A

Committed to: Uncommitted