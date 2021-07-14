Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 3:47 PM

Chartiers Valley's Lamont Payne Jr. returns an interception against Blackhawk Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Chartiers Valley High School.

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Lamont Payne made a name for himself as an outstanding cornerback in a breakout sophomore season last fall for Chartiers Valley.

Now, he hopes to become more offensive, with visions of big plays as a wide receiver dancing in his head.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior wideout and cornerback is a member of the Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team.

“This fall, Lamont will become a key factor for us in all facets of the game,” Chartiers Valley coach Dan Knause said. “Lamont will be very involved in our offense. We will ask a lot of him and plan to play him in a variety of locations on offense and on special teams. We believe Lamont can create big plays for us on both sides of the ball.”

College scouts apparently agree with Knause.

Despite modest stats last year, Payne is being recruited by Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, among other Division I schools.

“Lamont has length and speed that allowed him to excel as a sophomore at corner during our 2020 season,” Knause said. “Lamont can also be a very physical football player.”

Payne agrees he has strong attributes but also there’s room for improvement.

“My length, physicality and ball skills are strengths, while I need to work on my hips and have better instincts,” he said.

Chartiers Valley enjoyed a successful season in 2020, finishing 6-2 and in second place in the Class 4A Parkway Conference, with the only losses coming to Aliquippa in the regular season and Belle Vernon in the postseason.

Payne is looking for bigger and better things in 2021.

“It was definitely something amazing to be around, and we want to make an even bigger run this year,” he said. “I think we have a good team and should be a contender for a WPIAL title.”

Lamont Payne file

School: Chartiers Valley

Class: Junior

Ht/wt: 6-1/175

Position: Wide receiver, cornerback

Stars:

Committed to: Uncommitted

Division I offers: Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers and Kent State