Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 girls golf season

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Monday, July 1, 2019 | 12:05 AM

Members of the North Allegheny girls golf team, from left, Christina Zhou, Christina Lewis, Caroline Wrigley, coach Mike Hambrick, Isabella Walter and Esha Walter, celebrate their PIAA golf title Oct. 24, 2018, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The theme during the 2018 girls golf season in the WPIAL was quite similar to that of the boys: Teams and individuals were reluctant to hand over titles.

North Allegheny and Greensburg Central Catholic each cruised to their fourth straight WPIAL championships at Cedarbrook.

Congratulations to the North Allegheny Girls Golf team on winning their fourth consecutive WPIAL title! pic.twitter.com/1UFb3rnH83 — Bob Scherrer (@scherrer_bob) October 13, 2018

Led by senior Caroline Wrigley, who was coming off an individual WPIAL three-peat of her own, North Allegheny shot a head-turning, 10-over 294 to win the Class AAA title by 38 shots. A Furman recruit, Wrigley carded a 6-under 65 for the Tigers.

Senior Abby Zambruno, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit, shot 76 to lead GCC in the Class AA competition.

With different Zambruno leading the way (@AbbyZambruno), Greensburg C.C. golf aims for 3rd straight WPIAL title } https://t.co/Ozw4uJ4bic pic.twitter.com/41NwYzsgs5 — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) August 21, 2017

North Allegheny and Greensburg Central Catholic validated their titles by capturing PIAA championships in York.

Wrigley became the first girl to win three consecutive WPIAL golf titles since Jodi Figley of Hopewell won four straight from 1983-86. Wrigley shot 1-under 71 to take the Class AAA title.

North Allegheny senior Caroline Wrigley wins third straight WPIAL Class AAA girls golf title.@NATigers18 @TribLiveHSSN @TribHSInsider pic.twitter.com/BsqNfExURj — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) October 3, 2018

North Catholic junior Maddie Smithco became her school’s first WPIAL girls golf champion as she edged out the defending Class AA champion, Tatum McKelvey of Sewickley Academy, at Diamond Run Golf Club.

It was all smiles today for North Catholic’s Maddie Smithco, no matter what club she used. Smithco finished at +2 to win the #WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship at Diamond Run Golf Club. #TribHSSN 📷: @Hornerfoto1 pic.twitter.com/KVjTaFYYoa — Trib HS Insider (@TribHSInsider) October 3, 2018

