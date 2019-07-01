Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 girls golf season

Monday, July 1, 2019 | 12:05 AM

The theme during the 2018 girls golf season in the WPIAL was quite similar to that of the boys: Teams and individuals were reluctant to hand over titles.

North Allegheny and Greensburg Central Catholic each cruised to their fourth straight WPIAL championships at Cedarbrook.

Led by senior Caroline Wrigley, who was coming off an individual WPIAL three-peat of her own, North Allegheny shot a head-turning, 10-over 294 to win the Class AAA title by 38 shots. A Furman recruit, Wrigley carded a 6-under 65 for the Tigers.

Senior Abby Zambruno, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit, shot 76 to lead GCC in the Class AA competition.

North Allegheny and Greensburg Central Catholic validated their titles by capturing PIAA championships in York.

Wrigley became the first girl to win three consecutive WPIAL golf titles since Jodi Figley of Hopewell won four straight from 1983-86. Wrigley shot 1-under 71 to take the Class AAA title.

North Catholic junior Maddie Smithco became her school’s first WPIAL girls golf champion as she edged out the defending Class AA champion, Tatum McKelvey of Sewickley Academy, at Diamond Run Golf Club.

