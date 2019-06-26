Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 WPIAL boys soccer season
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 9:04 PM
West Allegheny turned WPIAL title game disappointment into PIAA glory.
The Indians bounced back from a razor-thin, 1-0 loss to Franklin Regional to win four consecutive state playoff games — including a 4-0 win over Strath Haven in the finals for their 14th shutout of the season — to celebrate a PIAA Class 3A championship in Hershey.
After a scary injury in the PIAA Quarterfinals and having to sit out the Semi-Final game, @BradenWurst came back with a vengeance. A shutout and THIS was his best save of the game. @WestABoysSoccer Defense, @calebmiller__ @Justin_Shaytar and @gavin11chappel with the clean sheet! pic.twitter.com/ZfDdrPwaxF
— West A Boys Soccer (@WestABoysSoccer) November 18, 2018
Their 23-2 season, led by Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Nathan Dragisich, highlighted the 2018 boys soccer season.
Top-seeded Seneca Valley edged past No. 2 Norwin to take the WPIAL Class 4A title, while other district champions were Shady Side Academy (2A) and Avonworth (A), the latter of which reached the PIAA finals.
Seneca Valley and Shady Side made the state semifinals.
For Shady Side, it was a WPIAL repeat. Seneca Valley, Franklin Regional and Avonworth were first-time champs.
Other PIAA champs were: Wilson (4A), Fleetwood (2A) and Millville (A).
Back to that West Allegheny team: A Duquesne recruit, Dragisich garnered All-American honors and was the Tribune-Review Player of the Year. He had 44 goals and 20 assists to help West Allegheny reach the No. 15 spot in the MaxPreps national rankings.
The Indians received an Army National Guard trophy as part of the MaxPreps Tour of Champions. They surrendered just 13 goals in 25 games. Franklin Regional gave up just seven scores.
More @WestABoysSoccer State Champ pics! pic.twitter.com/YOKS8ojNfo
— West A Boys Soccer (@WestABoysSoccer) November 19, 2018
Players of the year and all-star teams:
Westmoreland: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/norwins-carter-breen-named-westmoreland-county-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/
Alle-Kiski Valley: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/deer-lakes-jesse-greyshock-named-valley-news-dispatch-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/
Trib HSSN: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/west-alleghenys-nathan-dragisich-named-trib-hssn-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Avonworth, Franklin Regional, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny
- Loading...