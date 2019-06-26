Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 WPIAL boys soccer season

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 9:04 PM

Doug Gulasy | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s boys soccer team celebrates after winning the PIAA Class AAA title, 4-0, over Strath Haven on Nov. 16, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Franklin Regional boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating West Allegheny, 1-0, in the WPIAL Class AAA final Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Seneca Valley boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Norwin, 5-2, to win the WPIAL Class AAAA final Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Shady Side Academy boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Quaker Valley to win the WPIAL Class AA final Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth goalkeeper Luke Wagner celebrates with teammates after stopping a penalty kick to winthe WPIAL Class A boys soccer championship against Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

West Allegheny turned WPIAL title game disappointment into PIAA glory.

The Indians bounced back from a razor-thin, 1-0 loss to Franklin Regional to win four consecutive state playoff games — including a 4-0 win over Strath Haven in the finals for their 14th shutout of the season — to celebrate a PIAA Class 3A championship in Hershey.

After a scary injury in the PIAA Quarterfinals and having to sit out the Semi-Final game, @BradenWurst came back with a vengeance. A shutout and THIS was his best save of the game. @WestABoysSoccer Defense, @calebmiller__ @Justin_Shaytar and @gavin11chappel with the clean sheet! pic.twitter.com/ZfDdrPwaxF — West A Boys Soccer (@WestABoysSoccer) November 18, 2018

Their 23-2 season, led by Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Nathan Dragisich, highlighted the 2018 boys soccer season.

Top-seeded Seneca Valley edged past No. 2 Norwin to take the WPIAL Class 4A title, while other district champions were Shady Side Academy (2A) and Avonworth (A), the latter of which reached the PIAA finals.

Seneca Valley and Shady Side made the state semifinals.

For Shady Side, it was a WPIAL repeat. Seneca Valley, Franklin Regional and Avonworth were first-time champs.

Other PIAA champs were: Wilson (4A), Fleetwood (2A) and Millville (A).

Back to that West Allegheny team: A Duquesne recruit, Dragisich garnered All-American honors and was the Tribune-Review Player of the Year. He had 44 goals and 20 assists to help West Allegheny reach the No. 15 spot in the MaxPreps national rankings.

The Indians received an Army National Guard trophy as part of the MaxPreps Tour of Champions. They surrendered just 13 goals in 25 games. Franklin Regional gave up just seven scores.

Players of the year and all-star teams:

Westmoreland: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/norwins-carter-breen-named-westmoreland-county-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/

Alle-Kiski Valley: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/deer-lakes-jesse-greyshock-named-valley-news-dispatch-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/

Trib HSSN: https://tribhssn.triblive.com/west-alleghenys-nathan-dragisich-named-trib-hssn-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Franklin Regional, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny