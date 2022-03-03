Trib HSSN set to broadcast 2022 WPIAL championships for basketball, swimming, wrestling

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 8:46 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Gina Smith hugs Ashleigh Connor as time winds down against Bethel Park during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

The gold will be flowing on the hardwood, the mats and the pool as Championship Week for WPIAL winter sports continues on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We close out the WPIAL basketball playoffs with video and audio coverage of all 12 championship games from the Petersen Events Center.

Plus, we have video and audio action of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls swimming and Class 3A individual wrestling championships only on Trib HSSN.

Thursday, March 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball 4A Championships – Video Stream: Quaker Valley vs. Montour at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball 3A Championships – Video Stream: North Catholic vs. Freedom at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball A Championship – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin vs. Union at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls 3A Swimming Championships Day 1 – Video Stream: Coverage at 9:45 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls 2A Swimming Championships Day 1 – Video Stream: Coverage at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 4

WPIAL Boys Basketball 5A Championship – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands vs. New Castle at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Girls Basketball 6A Championship – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95,3

WPIAL Boys Basketball 3A Championships – Video Stream: Avonworth vs. Shady Side Academy at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Championship – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Neshannock at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on Lawrence County Sports Network and the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls 3A Swimming Championships Day 2 – Video Stream: Coverage at 9:45 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls 2A Swimming Championships Day 2 – Video Stream: Coverage at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Class 3A Championships – Video Stream: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, March 5

WPIAL Boys Basketball 6A Championship – Video Stream: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 5A Championship – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball 4A Championship – Video Stream: Blackhawk vs. Knoch at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball 2A Championship – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Fort Cherry at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the OLSH Network and on WJPA-FM 95,3

WPIAL Girls Basketball A Championship – Video Stream: Aquinas Academy vs. Bishop Canevin at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Class 3A Championships – Video Stream: Semifinals at 10 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Class 3A Championships – Video Stream: Consolation and Championship Finals at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-AM 1450