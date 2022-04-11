Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week for April 11, 2022
Monday, April 11, 2022 | 12:01 AM
The 2021 WPIAL Class 6A softball champion Bethel Park won district gold with a perfect record and didn’t taste defeat until the state playoffs in June.
However, coming into last week, the Black Hawks were 0-2 in 2022 with a pair of nonsection losses.
Perspectives changed quickly as Bethel Park won its first two section games and is alone in first place in Section 1-6A.
“Starting out section play with a win was huge,” Bethel Park coach Heather Scott said. “It gave us confidence. Right now, section play are the most important games to win. The ultimate goal is to qualify for playoffs. By playing a strong nonsection schedule, it will only help us learn and know what areas we need to improve on.”
After wins over Mt. Lebanon and Peters Township, you could say the Black Hawks are off to a Quick start in section play.
Senior Abby Quickel was a big part of those two wins. On Monday, she tripled and drove home four runs in a 10-7 victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
“Abby’s four RBIs definitely helped in our success against Mt. Lebanon,” Scott said. “Abby’s triple in the third inning changed the team’s momentum going forward.”
Quickel added another hit the next day in Bethel Park’s nonsection loss to North Allegheny.
“The loss to NA was a learning curve for all of us,” Scott said. “The young players saw a good quality team. They learned what we need to do to beat a strong hitting team.”
Then on Friday in an early season battle for first place in Section 1-6A, Quickel had a huge game as the Black Hawks’ bats exploded.
“Abby was very patient at the plate,” Scott said. “She led off with a hit at Peters and that set the tone for the game.”
Quickel was 4 for 5 with another triple and four more RBIs.
Back in the fall, Quickel decided on her path for the future as she will play softball at Robert Morris.
Scott feels making that decision has put the Black Hawks senior in a good spot mentally for her senior season.
“Abby is playing very relaxed,” Scott said. “I think the combination of having fun and her work ethic is contributing to her relaxed style of play. She is always working on improving her skills and has the desire to be the best.”
Another major asset for the outfielder is her legs.
“Abby has great speed, which she uses both on the bases and in the field,” Scott said. “She is very patient, and plays with confidence.”
Scott continues to groom her current team, one that had a lot of holes to fill from last year’s golden group but a team that is built around some returning talent from 2021.
“We are improving, but we have to continue to work hard and learn how to play better as a team,” Scott said. “Our seniors have taken the initiative to work on our team chemistry. Teamwork builds trust and with trust, you start to work better together.”
