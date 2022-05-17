Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week for May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 | 11:37 PM

On the brink of any postseason, it’s natural to look for trends that might help identify those teams that could make a long run in the playoffs and those that might be exiting quickly.

By virtue of a strong finish to the regular season with seven wins in eight games, including a perfect 4-0 in the final week, Seton LaSalle may have earned dark horse status with its strong finishing kick.

“The fact that we start five freshmen, and to have those four wins, was a huge confidence boost heading into playoffs,” Seton LaSalle coach Cindy Beauregard said.

Leading the way on the perfect finish for the Rebels was senior Casey Barton.

On Monday, Barton was 3 for 4 at the plate with a run and an RBI. She also was the winning pitcher for Seton LaSalle, allowing two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Avonworth.

“Casey was confident and determined to take control of the game from the very beginning,” Beauregard said. “She knew if she controlled the circle that her teammates would respond and they did. She dominated the game from the beginning to the end.”

After a 21-5 win over Apollo-Ridge in the Section 2-2A finale that moved the Rebels into a second-place tie with Serra Catholic behind section champ Ligonier Valley, Seton LaSalle picked up one of its most impressive wins of the season, a 10-0 whitewash of defending 6A champion Bethel Park.

“What stood out was that Casey had seven strikeouts against a strong-hitting 6A team and it didn’t faze her,” Beauregard said. “Her attitude is the same against any team. She stays cool, calm and collected and knows her role on the team. She is a true leader.”

Barton had two more hits against the Black Hawks and wrapped up her big week going 1 for 2 with a run and two RBIs as Seton LaSalle rolled past Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-2.

“Casey knows how important the role of a pitcher is,” Beauregard said. “Casey played outfield, but every inning she came in high-fiving freshman pitcher Gianna Ferrieri and giving her advice. She has confidence not only in herself, but also in her younger teammates.”

Beauregard has been pleased when Barton has been in the circle for the Rebels. She has a 1.94 ERA with 109 strikeouts.

“Overall, Casey took control on the mound,” Beauregard said. “I would say she is having a great season. She always rises to the occasion when there is a tough matchup.”

As mentioned, the Rebels are young, with five freshmen in the starting lineup. Beauregard believes Barton’s leadership is right up there with her skillset she brings on game day.

“Casey provides leadership to her younger teammates. She knows the game and her confidence is infectious. She is very kind and knowledgeable of the game and her teammates respect her. Casey is a role model for what a true student athlete is.”

Barton, who is headed to Ursuline College this fall, and the rest of her Rebels teammates now prepare for a return to the postseason after missing out last season.

Seton LaSalle is the No. 7 seed and will battle Carmichaels in the opening round of the 2A playoffs on Wednesday.

“We haven’t seen Carmichaels in three years,” Beauregard said. “Casey was a freshmen pitcher at that time and she is a much stronger pitcher now. So I expect her to take control like she has done all year.”

