Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for April 17, 2023

By:

Monday, April 17, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Tribune-Review

While pitching in high school softball might not be a dominant as it once was before the rubber was moved back, it’s still an integral part of success on the diamond.

Which brings us to Trinity senior pitcher Taylor Dunn, who along with her Hillers teammates is having a standout season up to the midway point of section play.

“Our defense is solid, and I’m really happy with what I get to see on the mound,” Trinity coach Shawn Gray said. “Obviously everything starts with the pitching, and (Dunn) is excited to be here. She’s a senior and has something to prove, and I’m glad for that. I want her to be out there anxious and wanting the ball.”

In four Section 4-5A wins going into Monday’s game at Bethel Park, Trinity has allowed only five runs, with four of those coming in a section-opening victory over Connellsville, 19-4.

Last week, the Hillers were 2-0 with a pair of section shutout wins.

On Wednesday, Trinity traveled to Upper St. Clair and won a pitchers’ duel, 2-0 as Dunn yielded only three Panthers hits.

“Both pitchers were keeping both lineups off balance,” Gray said. “We found ourselves chasing a lot of pitches off their freshman pitcher. For the first five innings, there were no runs scored and very little baserunners. We made some good defensive plays and had to manufacture some runs.”

Senior Madison Argo singled home the game-winning run and senior Addison Agnew drove home a big insurance run in the sixth inning.

Two days later, Trinity hosted a Thomas Jefferson team that had just blanked Connellsville, 3-0.

Dunn was magnificent again, holding the Jaguars to no runs on only one hit.

“That was a day (Dunn) was phenomenal,” Gray said. “She was all about keeping them off balance and making them chase pitches. She also had her changeup, which keeps them off balance with the speed. She was on her mark.”

The Hillers got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the first on an Argo single and a two-run homer by sophomore Hanna Suhoski.

Trinity continued to add on, with single runs in the second and third innings and plating three runs in the fourth inning on hits by senior Amber Morgan, Suhoski, Agnew and freshman Ally Krenzelak.

“If you look at the box score, we show runs in almost every inning,” Gray said. “That is what I preach to our kids. If you’re showing that, it means you’re scoring at the top of the order and the bottom of the order, not (always) leaning on the top of the order.”

Alone in first place, Trinity will begin the second half of section play Friday at Connellsville.

“We’re going to be focusing on our hitting, making sure we’re prepared for the different kind of pitches they’re going to be throwing to us while addressing our defense in our small-ball game,” Gray said. “We continue to work on all aspects, but batting will be out focus in the next week.”

