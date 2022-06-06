Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week: Week ending June 5, 2022

By:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 9:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union celebrates with the trophy after beating West Greene in the WPIAL Class A softball championship Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Cal (Pa.).

The third time was the charm for the Union softball team.

The Scotties had reached the WPIAL Class A championship game in 2019 and 2021, only to lose to West Greene, 17-2 and 11-0.

That made the passing of the golden torch on Wednesday that much sweeter after the Scotties beat the Pioneers, 3-2, to end the five-season title run of West Greene.

“We started this year in the offseason with one goal of getting rings,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “Last year drove us, for sure.”

The lengthy drive from Lawrence County to California (Pa.) came after another dominant season for the blue and white.

Union cruised to a perfect Section 1-A title, a 17-3 regular-season record and postseason wins over Jefferson-Morgan and Greensburg Central Catholic for a third straight trip in the finals.

Helping lead the way was a player not even old enough to drive.

Pitcher Mia Pruehs continued her fabulous freshman season with another strong performance Wednesday.

Sanders said there was no concern on how Pruehs would fare in her first championship game.

“I’ve been coaching her all year, and with that, I’ve come to know that she’s ice cold on the mound. Not a worry.”

Down a run early, Union tied the score in the third inning on a Tori May double that plated Ally Ross.

An inning later, Raquel Zarlingo delivered the big hit for the Scotties’ first lead, a single that drove in Addison Nogay.

“We hit top to bottom,” Sanders said. “So when we were seeing her well, I knew we could get a jump on them.”

After West Greene tied the score, the winning run came in the sixth inning when Bella Cameron’s RBI single scored Mallory Gorbacz.

“(Cameron) went in the box knowing she was going to hit, and she did,” Sanders said. “That was huge.”

Sanders was beaming at the outstanding team effort put together all season by Union, which was on full display in earning the school’s first softball championship.

“Every single player on the team contributed in one way or another. I’m so proud of them. I can’t single anyone out. They all played together as a complete team and all executed flawlessly.”

Now the celebration turns to another chase for a championship.

Union opens the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs on Monday at Neshannock High School against District 5 runner-up Shade.

“As always, I’m not familiar with my opponent,” Sanders said. “We play our game and don’t worry about theirs.”

