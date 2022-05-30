Trib HSSN softball team of the week: May 30, 2022

By:

Monday, May 30, 2022 | 3:26 PM

Elizabeth Forward pitcher Shelby Telegdy struck out 12 to get the win as the Warriors clinched the Section 2-4A title with a 5-0 win over Yough on May 11.

The names change, but the Elizabeth Forward softball program just keeps on humming along victory avenue.

In the last four years, the Warriors have reached the district finals three times and the state title game once, winning WPIAL gold in 2019.

So the fact EF finished 16-2 and once again won the tough Section 2-4A championship should surprise nobody, especially coach Harry Rutherford.

“Absolutely, we expected to do well this season even after losing four seniors last year, especially up the middle in the pitcher, catcher, shortstop and center fielder,” he said. “We knew we would move Brooke Markland from second to short and move Grace Smith from first to second. Shelby Telegdy had pitched well for us in the past and felt she would handle the pitching duties. It was an easy move to put Lauren Vay into center and move Carlee Soukup to right. We knew we had a great prospect in Alivia Grimm for the catcher’s position.”

After a first-round bye, the Warriors’ postseason began against a familiar foe in section rival West Mifflin in the 4A quarterfinals.

“I always worry about playing a team three times in the same season, especially after last year when we had beaten West Mifflin twice in section by run-rule and in the consolation game, we barely got through,” Rutherford said. “I expected a good game from them again this year. However, knowing their hitters as well as we do, that made it a little easier to get Shelby to pitch the game that she did.”

Telegdy allowed one run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in the Warriors’ 4-1 win over the Titans. Soukup was 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead EF on offense.

The win moved Elizabeth Forward into a semifinals battle with No. 3 seed Burrell, the Section 1-4A champs with only one loss.

“The big key against Burrell was that we saw what their outfield was like and thought we could take advantage of their outfielders if we could make contact against Katie Armstrong,” Rutherford said. “That is exactly what my seniors did once they got their hits and started running the bases.”

Markland led the hit parade for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 with an RBI double in support of another strong performance in the circle by Telegdy. After Burrell scored 10 runs in its first-round win over Belle Vernon, the Bucs were held to one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

With Elizabeth Forward getting strong pitching and timely hitting, Rutherford believes defense is a big part of the Warriors’ success heading into the finals.

“Outstanding fielding by the entire team contributed to the success of this team,” he said. “Brooke and Grace up the middle making everything look easy and encouraging the younger players to perform at their level.”

Rutherford was asked if this Warriors team reminds him of the EF squad that brought home the gold three years ago.

“In 2019, we relied on the arm of Kailey Larcinese, but the teams are very similar,” he said. “A good, smart pitcher on both squads. Both teams able to produce the long ball with 17 team home runs for both squads. This team has more hitters over the .300 mark than the 2019 team did and is collecting more hits per game than the 2019 team.”

To be the best again, Elizabeth Forward now must beat the best — defending Class 4A district and state champion Beaver at noon Thursday. The Bobcats have won 39 consecutive games.

“They will be a tough team to beat,” Rutherford said. “List is having another outstanding season. We were having some success against her in last year’s game before they got to Kailey and we made some pitching and fielding mistakes. Hopefully, we can play a clean game and have some success at the plate.”

Tags: Elizabeth Forward