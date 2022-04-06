Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 6, 2022

By:

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park catcher John Chalus tags out Fox Chapel’s Vinny Reiber at home plate last season.

Spring has sprung as trees and flowers blossom, the mercury is (slowly) rising, and we have the return of the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

Before we debut the top five in each class here in the early stages of the 2022 season, a reminder of the defending PIAA champions who finished at No. 1 a year ago: LaSalle College in 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, New Castle in 4A, Tyrone is 3A, Schuylkill Haven in 2A and Halifax in Class A.

Only three of those teams remain top ranked in the inaugural state rankings a week and a half into the new season.

Here is the first edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and district.

Class 6A

1. Emmaus (6-0) (11)

2. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (3)

3. Parkland (3-0) (11)

4. LaSalle College (2-2) (12)

5. North Allegheny (2-1) (7)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (4-0) (7)

2. Ephrata (3-0) (3)

3. Phoenixville (2-0) (1)

4. Southern Lehigh (4-0) (11)

5. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (12)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Wyoming Area (3-0) (2)

2. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (1-0) (12)

3. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (10)

4. Montour (5-1) (7)

5. East Pennsboro (2-0) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Tyrone (2-0) (6)

2. Martinsburg Central (2-0) (6)

3. Hickory (3-0) (10)

4. Lancaster Catholic (6-0) (3)

5. Lake-Lehman (3-1) (2)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7)

2. Dock Mennonite (1-0) (1)

3. Schuylkill Haven (3-1) (11)

4. Taylor Riverside (4-1) (2)

5. Mount Union (4-0) (6)

Out: None

Class A

1. Halifax (4-1) (3)

2. Eden Christian Academy (4-0) (7)

3. Bishop McCort (3-0) (6)

4. Christian School of York (2-0) (3)

5. Plumstead Christian (2-0) (1)

Out: None