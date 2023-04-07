Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 6, 2023

Before we debut the first Trib HSSN baseball state ranking for the 2023 campaign, we give you a little history lesson of the 2022 PIAA champions.

Bethel Park was the only repeat state champion from 2021. The Black Hawks shut out Selinsgrove in Class 5A to win the program’s third PIAA title (1988, 2021) and become the third District 7 schools to win back-to-back baseball state gold.

Like Bethel Park, Montour was the only other PIAA winner that did not win its district championship. The Spartans rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Holy Ghost Prep in the 4A finals for the school’s first state baseball crown.

Warwick was the only “eastern” school to win a PIAA baseball title this spring. The District 3 champion Warriors edged Bethlehem Liberty in the 6A finals to capture the school’s first state baseball championship.

Martinsburg Central was the only team in the state to finish undefeated. The District 6 champion Dragons cruised past Lancaster Catholic in the 3A title game to finish a perfect 27-0.

The lone championship game to go beyond seven innings was the 2A title game, won by Everett over Neshannock, 1-0, in nine innings. The Warriors not only captured their first PIAA title, but it was only the second PIAA baseball championship for a team from District 5.

DuBois Central Catholic capped off a dominant run in the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 10-run win over Halifax. The District 9 champion Cardinals outscored their four opponents 46-10 in winning the school’s second baseball state championship, and first since 2001.

Final gold medal count from last spring: WPIAL two and one each for Districts 3, 5, 6, and 9.

Here is the first edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and final ranking from last season.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (3-1) (2) (3)

2. Cumberland Valley (3-1) (3) (4)

3. Central Dauphin (5-0) (3) (NR)

4. Seneca Valley (6-0) (7) (NR)

5. Lower Merion (2-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Warwick (3), Bethlehem Liberty (11), West Chester Henderson (1)

Class 5A

1. Selinsgrove (5-1) (4) (2)

2. Donegal (3-1) (3) (4)

3. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (3-3) (12) (3)

4. Strath Haven (3-0) (1) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (6-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Bethel Park (7), Manheim Central (3)

Class 4A

1. Montour (7-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (4-2) (12) (3)

3. West Mifflin (4-0) (7) (4)

4. Saucon Valley (4-1) (11) (5)

5. Montoursville (2-0) (4) (NR)

Out: Holy Ghost Prep (1)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (5-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (3-1) (3) (2)

3. Neumann-Goretti (3-0) (12) (3)

4. Punxsutawney (4-0) (9) (4)

5. Saucon Valley (4-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Delone Catholic (4-1) (3) (3)

2. Tri-Valley (5-0) (11) (4)

3. Serra Catholic (6-1) (7) (NR)

4. Bald Eagle (3-0) (6) (NR)

5. Newport (4-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Everett (5), Neshannock (7), Burgettstown (7), South Williamsport (4)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (6-0) (5) (3)

2. Saegertown (4-1) (10) (5)

3. Carmichaels (5-0) (7) (NR)

4. Dock Mennonite (2-0) (1) (NR)

5. High Point Baptist Academy (5-1) (3) (NR)

Out: DuBois Central Catholic (9), Halifax (3), Tri-Valley (11)