Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 3:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverside’s Evan Burry drives in a run against Neshannock during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game May 31.

Some classes underwent major changes while others are virtually the same in the latest Trib HSSN baseball rankings as we hit the midway point of the PIAA postseason.

Class 4A and 2A saw three district champions ousted from the rankings while only one change was made in 5A and A.

Here is the district scorecard heading into the state final four on Monday:

WPIAL and District 3 lead the way with four teams remaining. Districts 1, 6, 9 and 12 each have three teams left. Districts 2, 5, 10 and 11 have one team still alive for the gold. The lights are out on Districts 4 and 8.

As far as No. 1 is concerned in the state baseball rankings, four teams have survived and remain on top of their classification: Father Judge in 6A, Riverside in 3A, Bald Eagle in 2A and Southern Fulton in A.

Strath Haven in 5A and Archbishop Wood in 4A move up the ladder to the top after state playoff losses by Central Mountain (5A) and Cathedral Prep (4A).

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Father Judge (23-2) (12) (1)

2. Cedar Cliff (20-6) (3) (3)

3. North Penn (21-5) (1) (NR)

4. Mt. Lebanon (15-10) (7) (NR)

5. Bethlehem Liberty (20-5) (11) (2)

Out: Bethlehem Liberty (11), Central Bucks West (1)

Class 5A

1. Strath Haven (21-4) (1) (2)

2. Shaler (21-4) (7) (3)

3. Monsignor Bonner (12-3) (12) (4)

4. Greencastle-Antrim (19-5) (3) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (20-2) (6) (1)

Out: Mechanicsburg (3)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (18-6) (12) (5)

2. Bellefonte (18-5) (6) (NR)

3. Hopewell (14-11) (7) (NR)

4. Dallas (16-7) (2) (NR)

5. Cathedral Prep (22-2) (10) (1)

Out: Pope John Paul II (1), Blue Mountain (11), East Pennsboro (3)

Class 3A

1. Riverside (23-0) (7) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (20-2) (9) (2)

3. Camp Hill (20-3) (3) (NR)

4. Saucon Valley (24-3) (11) (NR)

5. Fairview (18-3) (10) (3)

Out: Neumann-Goretti (12), Hughesville (4)

Class 2A

1. Bald Eagle (20-4) (6) (1)

2. Mount Union (23-2) (6) (NR)

3. Sharpsville (16-7) (10) (NR)

4. Kutztown (19-5) (3) (NR)

5. Seton LaSalle (17-5) (7) (2)

Out: Elk Lake (2), Schuykill Haven (11), McConnellsburg (5)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (24-1) (5) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (21-2) (1) (2)

3. Clarion (19-4) (9) (4)

4. DuBois Central Catholic (19-5) (9) (NR)

5. Bishop Canevin (15-4) (7) (3)

Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (6)