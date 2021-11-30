Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Nov. 30, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 5:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson returns an interception past North Catholic’s Justin Smith during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday.

The 2021 football season has reached the final four in the PIAA.

Now, only the remaining teams plus one “honorable mention” get to sit on the throne that is the Trib HSSN weekly state rankings.

In all but Class 5A, there were few surprise results as the elite across the commonwealth took care of business in the PIAA quarterfinals and moved on.

There were a couple of mild surprises, however, including District 3 champion Harrisburg falling to State College in 6A and Bishop Guilfoyle downing Juniata Valley in A.

Class 5A had the most turmoil though as four of the five ranked teams from last week, including No. 1 Governor Mifflin, all lost. Only Imhotep Charter survived the wild and wacky weekend in 5A.

Here are the latest Trib HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Bethlehem Freedom in the PIAA quarterfinals, 24-21. They play No. 3 Garnet Valley in the PIAA semifinals on Saturday.

2. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) (2) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated McDowell in the PIAA quarterfinals, 47-14. They play No. 4 State College in the PIAA semifinals Saturday on HSSN.

3. Garnet Valley (14-0) (3) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Coatesville in the District 1 finals, 54-15. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA semifinals on Saturday.

4. State College (8-5) (NR) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated Harrisburg in the PIAA quarterfinals, 16-13. They play No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA semifinals on Saturday on HSSN.

5. Harrisburg (12-2) (4) (D-3): The Cougars lost to No. 4 State College in the PIAA quarterfinals, 16-13. Their season is over.

Out: Coatesville (D-1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (10-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals, 42-7. They play No. 3 Strath Haven in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

2. Penn-Trafford (11-2) (NR) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Moon in the WPIAL finals, 24-21. They play No. 4 Exeter Township in the PIAA semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

3. Strath Haven (13-1) (NR) (D-1): The Panthers defeated West Chester Rustin in the District 1 finals, 34-33 in double overtime. They play No. 1 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

4. Exeter Township (10-3) (NR) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Governor Mifflin in the District 3 finals, 31-28. They play No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the PIAA semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. Governor Mifflin (10-1) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs lost to No. 4 Exeter Township in the District 3 finals, 31-28. Their season is over.

Out: Cathedral Prep (D-10), Moon (D-7), West Chester Rustin (D-1)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (14-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Meadville in the PIAA quarterfinals, 30-6. They play No. 2 Aliquippa in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

2. Aliquippa (11-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips defeated Belle Vernon in the WPIAL finals, 28-13. They play No. 1 Jersey Shore in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

3. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (11-1) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 finals, 7-0. They play No. 4 Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

4. Bishop Shanahan (11-3) (NR) (D-1): The Eagles defeated Valley View in the PIAA quarterfinals, 35-25. They play No. 3 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

5. Belle Vernon (10-1) (2) (D-7): The Leopards lost to No. 2 Aliquippa in the WPIAL finals, 28-13. Their season is over.

Out: Valley View (D-2)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (13-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated North Catholic in the WPIAL finals, 52-15. They play No. 4 Martinsburg Central in the PIAA semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (14-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Scranton Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals, 35-14. They play No. 3 Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Semifinals on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (12-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Danville in the PIAA quarterfinals, 28-0. They play No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

4. Martinsburg Central (14-0) (4) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Grove City in the PIAA quarterfinals, 35-6. They play No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. Scranton Prep (11-1) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers lost to No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA quarterfinals, 35-14. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (13-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Richland in the PIAA quarterfinals, 62-20. They play Northern Lehigh in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

2. Farrell (11-0) (2) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Karns City in the PIAA quarterfinals, 30-12. They play No. 3 Serra Catholic in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

3. Serra Catholic (14-1) (3) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Beaver Falls in the WPIAL finals, 35-12. They play No. 2 Farrell in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

4. Northern Lehigh (11-3) (NR) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated West Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals, 48-24. They play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

5. Beaver Falls (9-4) (4) (D-7): The Tigers lost to Serra Catholic in the WPIAL finals, 35-12. Their season is over.

Out: West Catholic (D-12)

Class A

1. Canton (14-0) (1) (D-4): The Warriors defeated No. 5 Old Forge in the PIAA quarterfinals, 20-14 in overtime. They play No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

2. Redbank Valley (11-1) (4) (D-9): The Bulldogs defeated Northern Bedford in the PIAA quarterfinals, 21-14. They play No. 3 Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

3. Bishop Canevin (13-1) (5) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL finals, 42-7. They play No. 2 Redbank Valley in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) (NR) (D-6): The Marauders defeated Juniata Valley in the District 6 finals, 24-21. They play No. 1 Canton in the PIAA semifinals on Friday.

5. Old Forge (12-1) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils lost to No. 1 Canton in the PIAA quarterfinals, 20-14 in overtime. Their season is over.

Out: Juniata Valley (D-6)