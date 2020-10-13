Trib HSSN state football rankings for Oct. 13, 2020

By:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 6:08 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Isaiah Berry pulls in a first-quarter touchdown against Jeannette in Week 1.

Week 5 was a near-perfect week for the top 30 football teams in the state.

At least it was for those teams that laced it up for the second Friday in October.

Only two teams lost among last week’s PIAA ranked teams by Trib HSSN.

WPIAL Rochester lost and was replaced by fellow Big 7 Conference foe Shenango in Class A.

A second loss to Class 2A second-ranked Wilmington cost defending champion Farrell a spot in the top 5. The District 10 power was replaced by District 5 unbeaten Berlin-Brothersvalley.

The only other team to fall out of this week’s state rankings was District 12 Neumann-Goretti in 3A. Patience may be a virtue, but it doesn’t exist in these rankings for a team that will not have played through seven weeks.

The Saints were bumped in favor of District 4 unbeaten Montoursville.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (1-0) (1) (D-12): The Hawks beat Life Christian Academy (Va) in Week 5, 41-24. On Saturday, they host No. 5 LaSalle College.

2. Central Dauphin (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams beat Carlisle in Week 5, 35-0. On Friday, they host Altoona.

3. North Allegheny (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Norwin in Week 5, 49-13. On Friday, they host Canon-McMillan on HSSN.

4. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (4) (D-12): The Vikings did not play in Week 5. On Saturday, they host Bishop McDevitt.

5. LaSalle College (3-0) (5) (D-12): The Explorers beat Downingtown East in Week 5, 27-7. On Saturday, they visit Pope John XXIII.

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (4-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Shaler in Week 5, 61-14. On Friday, they host North Hills.

2. Warwick (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Elizabethtown in Week 5, 50-9. On Friday, they visit Solanco.

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators did not play in Week 5. On Saturday, they visit Woodland Hills on HSSN.

4. Peters Township (4-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat Moon in Week 5, 27-3. On Friday, they host Bethel Park.

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (5) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 5. On Saturday, they visit Martin Luther King.

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (4-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Laurel Highlands in Week 5, 58-0. On Friday, they visit Ringgold on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (5-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Milton in Week 5, 74-0. On Friday, they host Shikellamy.

3. Bishop McDevitt (3-0) (3) (D-3): The Crusaders beat Cedar Cliff in Week 5, 40-28. On Friday, they host Cumberland Valley.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0) (4) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Donegal in Week 5, 42-0. On Friday, they host Garden Spot.

5. Aliquippa (5-0) (5) (D-7): The Quips beat Chartiers Valley in Week 5, 35-6. On Saturday, they visit Montour on HSSN.

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (5-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Keystone Oaks in Week 5, 65-14. On Friday, they visit Ambridge.

2. Wyomissing (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Twin Valley in Week 5, 38-10. On Saturday, they host Kutztown.

3. Hickory (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Sharon in Week 5, 41-28. On Saturday, they host Slippery Rock.

4. Scranton Prep (2-0) (4) (D-2): The Cavaliers beat Western Wayne in Week 5, 48-21. On Friday, they visit Mid-Valley.

5. Montoursville (5-0) (NR) (D-4): The Warriors beat Lewisburg in Week 5, 45-7. On Friday, they visit Loyalsock Township.

Out: Neumann-Goretti (12)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (4-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Hughesville in Week 5, 56-7. On Friday, they host Lewisburg.

2. Wilmington (5-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat No. 5 Farrell in Week 5, 21-20. On Friday, they visit Sharpsville.

3. Beaver Falls (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Mohawk in Week 5, 49-14. On Friday, they visit Freedom on HSSN.

4. Dunmore (2-0) (4) (D-6): The Bucks beat Mid-Valley in Week 5, 30-14. On Friday, they host Lackawanna Trail.

5. Berlin-Brothersvalley (5-0) (NR) (D-5): The Mountaineers beat Windber in Week 5, 27-14. On Friday, they visit Portage.

Out: Farrell (10)

Class A

1. Clairton (4-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Imani Christian in Week 5, 64-0. On Friday, they visit Greensburg Central Catholic.

2. Old Forge (2-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Holy Cross in Week 5, 70-0. On Saturday, they visit Montrose.

3. Steelton-Highspire (3-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Camp Hill Trinity in Week 5, 77-0. On Friday, they host Camp Hill.

4. Reynolds (5-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Mercer in Week 5, 41-0. On Saturday, they visit Kennedy Catholic.

5. Shenango (5-0) (NR) (D-7): The Wildcats beat Northgate in Week 5, 59-12. On Friday, they host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on HSSN.

Out: Rochester (7)