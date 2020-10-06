Trib HSSN state football rankings for Oct. 6, 2020

By:

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 7:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Darious Dixon catches a pass during a preseason practice.

We have made a successful move into October football.

Well, most of the HSSN state-ranked teams made the safe transition and started the 10th month of the year with a victory.

However, four teams did not win and have been banished from the top five feast table as the second half of the regular season is set to begin.

District 1 North Penn in Class 6A, D-2 Dallas in 4A, D-11 Tamaqua in 3A and D-7 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in A lost last week and have been bounced from the rankings.

Replacing them are a pair of District 12 teams in LaSalle College in 6A and Neumann-Goretti in 3A and a pair of WPIAL teams in Aliquippa in 4A and Rochester in A.

Some of the District 12 teams finally kick off their season this upcoming week, including ranked teams St. Joe’s Prep, Archbishop Wood, Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (0-0) (1) (D-12): The Hawks did not play in Week 4. On Saturday, they visit Life Christian Academy (Va).

2. Central Dauphin (2-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams beat State College in Week 4, 35-13. On Friday, they visit Carlisle.

3. North Allegheny (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Mt. Lebanon in Week 4, 14-11. On Friday, they visit Norwin on HSSN.

4. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (5) (D-12): The Vikings did not play in Week 4. On Friday, they visit Father Judge.

5. LaSalle College (2-0) (NR) (D-12): The Explorers beat Delaware Valley in Week 4, 27-23. On Friday, they visit Downingtown East.

Out: North Penn (1)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (3-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Penn Hills in Week 4, 43-0. On Friday, they host Shaler.

2. Warwick (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Manheim Central in Week 4, 45-14. On Friday, they visit Elizabethtown.

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators did not play in Week 4. On Sunday, they host Penn-Trafford on HSSN.

4. Peters Township (3-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat Upper St. Clair in Week 4, 28-21. On Saturday, they visit Moon.

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (5) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 4. On Saturday, they host Northeast.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars did not play in Week 4. On Friday, they host Laurel Highlands on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (4-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Selinsgrove in Week 4, 33-0. On Friday, they host Milton.

3. Bishop McDevitt (2-0) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders beat Lower Dauphin in Week 4, 40-0. On Friday, they visit Cedar Cliff.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0) (5) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Lancaster Catholic in Week 4, 48-0. On Friday, they visit Donegal.

5. Aliquippa (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Quips beat Beaver in Week 4, 50-7. On Friday, they host Chartiers Valley on HSSN.

Out: Dallas (2)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (4-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Quaker Valley in Week 4, 50-0. On Friday, they host Keystone Oaks.

2. Wyomissing (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Plymouth-Whitemarsh in Week 4, 44-0. On Saturday, they host Twin Valley.

3. Hickory (4-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Grove City in Week 4, 28-7. On Friday, they visit Sharon.

4. Scranton Prep (1-0) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers beat Honesdale in Week 4, 42-7. On Friday, they host Western Wayne.

5. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (NR) (D-12): The Saints did not play in Week 4. On Saturday, they host Lansdale Catholic.

Out: Tamaqua (11)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (3-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Loyalsock Township in Week 4, 50-20. On Friday, they visit Hughesville.

2. Wilmington (4-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Greenville in Week 4, 48-6. On Saturday, they host No. 5 Farrell.

3. Beaver Falls (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat New Brighton in Week 4, 44-15. On Friday, they visit Mohawk.

4. Dunmore (1-0) (4) (D-6): The Bucks beat Wallenpaupack in Week 4, 17-6. On Friday, they visit Mid-Valley.

5. Farrell (3-1) (5) (D-10): The defending state A champion Steelers beat Sharpsville in Week 4, 51-7. On Saturday, they visit No. 2 Wilmington.

Out: None

Class A

1. Clairton (3-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears did not play in Week 4. On Friday, they host Imani Christian.

2. Old Forge (1-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Taylor Riverside in Week 4, 43-12. On Saturday, they visit Holy Cross.

3. Steelton-Highspire (2-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Middletown in Week 4, 43-21. On Friday, they host Camp Hill Trinity.

4. Reynolds (4-0) (5) (D-10): The Raiders beat West Middlesex in Week 4, 36-14. On Friday, they visit Mercer.

5. Rochester (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Rams beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 4, 47-21. On Friday, they visit Fort Cherry.

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)