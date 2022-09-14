Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 13, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 7:25 PM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jaquan Reynolds (left) and Malachi Moore (right) celebrate a second-half touchdown in a 20-17 victory over North Hills on Friday.

A pair of top-ranked teams in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings tasted defeat in Week 1, yet both held on to their top spot in a week that featured little movement.

Imhotep Charter from District 12 lost by a touchdown to Archbishop Spalding out of Maryland, yet the Panthers are still No. 1 in Class 5A.

Defending state champion and District 4 power Southern Columbia played up in class and fell to a new team cracking the 3A rankings this week, Loyalsock Township. The Tigers remain on top in 2A.

Five teams did lose their spot in the HSSN state top 5, including two teams each in Class 6A and Class A.

St. Joe’s Prep (6A), Aliquippa (4A), Wyomissing (3A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) are at the head of their class heading into Week 3.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated Erasmus Hall (NY) in Week 2, 14-7. They visit Gonzaga (DC) on Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (3-0) (4) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Radnor in Week 2, 49-0. They host Ridley on Friday.

3. Central Catholic (2-1) (5) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Bethel Park in Week 2, 31-22. They host Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN.

4. Central Bucks East (3-0) (NR) (D-1): The Patriots defeated Souderton in Week 2, 30-13. They visit Central Bucks South on Friday.

5. Cumberland Valley (3-0) (NR) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Spring-Ford in Week 2, 28-16. They host Central Dauphin East on Friday.

Out: Harrisburg (3), LaSalle College (12)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (1-1) (1) (D-12): The Panthers lost to Archbishop Spalding (Md) in Week 2, 20-13. They visit Malvern Prep on Friday.

2. Gateway (3-0) (2) (D-7): The Gators defeated North Hills in Week 2, 20-17. They visit Franklin Regional on Friday on HSSN.

3. Upper Dublin (3-0) (3) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Lansdale North Penn in Week 2, 32-28. They visit Bensalem on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (2-1) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated West Toronto Prep (Can) in Week 2, 58-6. They host Solon (Ohio) on Friday.

5. Exeter Township (3-0) (5) (D-3): The Eagles defeated West York in Week 2, 35-0. They visit Governor Mifflin on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (2-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated North Catholic in Week 2, 26-0. They visit Montour on Friday on HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (1-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated 6A No. 5 LaSalle College in Week 2, 56-7. They visit Palmyra on Thursday.

3. Jersey Shore (3-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Selinsgrove in Week 2, 63-0. They visit Shikellamy on Saturday.

4. Central Valley (3-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Hampton in Week 2, 48-9. They host Chartiers Valley on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (3-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Cocalico in Week 2, 35-19. They host Susquehannock on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (3-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Camp Hill Trinity in Week 2, 35-14. They visit Berks Catholic on Friday.

2. Danville (3-0) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Central Columbia in Week 2, 69-0. They visit No. 3 Loyalsock Township on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (3-0) (NR) (D-4): The Lancers defeated 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia in Week 2, 27-10. They host No. 2 Danville on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (0-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints did not play in Week 2. They visit Lansdale Catholic on Friday.

5. Belle Vernon (1-1) (2) (D-7): The Leopards lost to McKeesport in Week 2, 14-6. They host Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Hickory (10)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (2-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers lost to 3A No. 3 Loyalsock Township in Week 2, 27-10. They host Lewisburg on Friday.

2. Lakeland (3-0) (2) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Taylor Riverside in Week 2, 34-0. They host Susquehanna on Friday.

3. Westinghouse (3-0) (3) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Perry in Week 2, 59-6. They visit University Prep on Thursday.

4. Farrell (2-1) (4) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Grove City in Week 2, 46-15. They visit Greenville on Friday.

5. Mount Carmel (3-0) (5) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Warrior Run in Week 2, 55-7. They host Milton on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (1-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers did not play in Week 2. They visit Boiling Springs on Friday.

2. Bishop Canevin (2-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Keystone Oaks in Week 2, 20-7. They visit Burgettstown on Friday.

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) (NR) (D-7): The Chargers defeated Clairton in Week 2, 28-13. They visit Carlynton on Friday on HSSN.

4. Canton (3-0) (5) (D-6): The Warriors defeated Wellsboro in Week 2, 35-0. They visit Towanda on Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (3-0) (NR) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Pen Argyl in Week 2, 44-14. They host Pine Grove on Friday.

Out: Reynolds (10), Old Forge (2)