Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 7, 2021

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer (33) celebrates his touchdown catch with McClain Flinn during the second quarter against Gateway last Friday.

The top 30 teams in last week’s HSSN state football rankings were like an old Bachman-Turner Overdrive classic song as they spent Week 1 takin’ care of business.

Only three teams lost their grip on a top five spot. Gateway in Class 5A, Lampeter-Strasburg in 4A and Bishop Guilfoyle in A all lost and were bounced from the state rankings.

All six of the top-ranked teams from the inaugural state rankings — St. Joseph’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Thomas Jefferson in 4A, Central Valley in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A — all remain at No. 1.

Speaking of Southern Columbia, the Tigers have won their first two games of the season, thus the state record winning streak watch is on. The Tigers have won 62 straight games, the second-longest run in PIAA football history. They are four wins away from tying the record of 66, held by Clairton.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) in Week 1, 40-0. They host Milton (Ga) on Saturday.

2. Central York (2-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Cumberland Valley in Week 1, 21-3. They host Landisville Hempfield on Friday.

3. McDowell (2-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Brashear in Week 1, 38-14. They visit General McLane on Friday.

4. Coatesville (2-0) (4) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Perkiomen Valley in Week 1, 35-27. They host William Penn on Friday.

5. Harrisburg (2-0) (5) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Hazleton in Week 1, 31-21. They host Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (2-0) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated DeMatha (Md.) in Week 1, 14-10. They host LaSalle College on Saturday.

2. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers did not play in Week 1. They host Warren on Friday.

3. Governor Mifflin (2-0) (3) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated West Lawn Wilson in Week 1, 42-14. They visit Cocalico on Friday.

4. Upper Dublin (2-0) (5) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Council Rock South in Week 1, 38-7. They visit Bensalem on Friday.

5. Penn-Trafford (2-0) (NR) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Hempfield in Week 1, 45-14. They visit 4A No. 5 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Gateway (7)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (1-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars defeated 5A No. 5 Gateway in Week 1, 21-16. They host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (2-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Selinsgrove in Week 1, 9-7. They host Montoursville on Friday.

3. Aliquippa (1-0) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Beaver Falls in Week 1, 39-25. They host 3A No. 1 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN.

4. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (2-0) (5) (D-12): The Friars defeated Roman Catholic in Week 1, 12-7. They visit Delaware Military Academy (De) on Saturday.

5. Belle Vernon (1-0) (NR) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Chartiers Valley in Week 1, 49-14. They host 5A No. 5 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Lampeter-Strasburg (3)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (2-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Blackhawk in Week 1, 58-35. They visit 4A No. 3 Aliquippa on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (2-0) (3) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Pottsville in Week 1, 42-14. They host Boyertown on Saturday.

3. Danville (2-0) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Midd-West in Week 1, 62-6. They host Lewisburg on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (2) (D-12): The Saints lost to Archbishop Wood in Week 1, 28-6. They do not play in Week 2.

5. Bedford (2-0) (5) (D-5): The Bisons defeated Somerset in Week 1, 51-21. They visit Chestnut Ridge on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Bloomsburg in Week 1, 41-0. They host Loyalsock Township on Friday.

2. Wilmington (1-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds did not play in Week 1. They visit St. Thomas Aquinas (Oh) on Friday.

3. Sto-Rox (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Jeannette in Week 1, 82-0. They host McGuffey on Friday.

4. Farrell (2-0) (4) (D-7): The Steelers defeated Mercer in Week 1, 66-0. They visit Lakeview on Saturday.

5. Richland (2-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams defeated Westmont-Hilltop in Week 1, 49-14. They host Class A No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (2-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Belmont Charter in Week 1, 61-6. They host Newport on Saturday.

2. Canton (2-0) (3) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Towanda in Week 1, 48-7. They visit South Williamsport on Friday.

3. Rochester (1-0) (5) (D-7): The Rams defeated New Brighton in Week 1, 27-0. They visit Mohawk on Friday.

4. Clairton (0-1) (3) (D-7): The Bears lost to Steel Valley in Week 1, 14-12. They visit Washington on Friday on HSSN.

5. Old Forge (2-0) (NR) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Dunmore in Week 1, 28-7. They visit Carbondale on Friday.

Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (6)