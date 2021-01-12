Trib HSSN state girls basketball rankings for Jan. 12, 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 11:18 PM
Now that the four-week stoppage in winter sports has been lifted by the governor, teams around the commonwealth are slowly getting back to game action.
There are still plenty of teams in the latest Trib HSSN PIAA girls basketball state rankings that have yet to tip off their season. Thus, there is not a lot of movement from the original rankings.
The two exceptions are in the two lowest classifications.
Mount Carmel beat Mahanoy Area and replaces the Golden Bears in the 2A rankings, and Bishop Guilfoyle leaps from No. 3 to No. 1 after top-ranked Rochester lost its season opener.
Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s rank.
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny (2-0) (7) (1)
2. Nazareth (0-0) (11) (2)
3. Central Dauphin (0-0) (3) (3)
4. Pennsbury (0-0) (1) (4)
5. Bethlehem Freedom (0-0) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley (3-0) (7) (1)
2. Cardinal O’Hara (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Gettysburg (2-0) (3) (3)
4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1-0) (1) (4)
5. Trinity (3-0) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (0-0) (11) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (0-0) (2) (3)
4. Delone Catholic (2-0) (3) (4)
5. Lancaster Catholic (2-0) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (2-1) (7) (1)
2. West Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Mohawk (4-0) (7) (3)
4. Camp Hill Trinity (0-0) (3) (4)
5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Linden Hall (0-0) (3) (1)
2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (3)
3. Serra Catholic (1-0) (7) (4)
4. Penns Manor (3-0) (6) (5)
5. Mount Carmel (1-0) (4) (NR)
Out: Mahanoy Area (11)
Class A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-0) (6) (3)
2. Rochester (1-1) (7) (1)
3. Jenkintown (0-0) (1) (2)
4. Kennedy Catholic (2-0) (10) (4)
5. West Greene (0-1) (7) (5)
Out: None
