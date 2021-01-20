Trib HSSN state girls basketball rankings for Jan. 19, 2021

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 12:22 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan (5) handles the ball against Gateway’s Kira Pavik (5) on Jan. 18.

With a lot more girls basketball action across Pennsylvania, there is a lot more movement in the weekly HSSN state rankings.

Five teams debuted in the Top 5 this week, meaning five teams lost their spot among the elite 30 in the PIAA, at least for now.

Class 5A was the only classification left unchanged while two new teams are among the Top 5 in Class 2A.

On the WPIAL front, North Allegheny (6A), record-setting Chartiers Valley (5A) and North Catholic (3A) remain No. 1 in their class. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is into the rankings in 2A while West Greene is out in A.

Here is the latest Top 5. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (5-0) (7) (1)

2. Nazareth (1-0) (11) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (3-0) (3) (3)

4. Upper Dublin (3-0) (1) (NR)

5. Bethlehem Freedom (0-0) (11) (5)

Out: Pennsbury (1)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (6-0) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Gettysburg (5-0) (3) (3)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1-1) (1) (4)

5. Trinity (4-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (5-0) (3) (4)

3. Scranton Prep (0-0) (2) (3)

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (3-0) (1) (NR)

5. Bethlehem Catholic (0-1) (11) (2)

Out: Lancaster Catholic (3)

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (3-1) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (1-0) (3) (4)

4. Mohawk (6-1) (7) (3)

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Linden Hall (0-1) (3) (1)

2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (2)

3. Serra Catholic (2-0) (7) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-0) (7) (NR)

5. West Shamokin (5-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Penns Manor (6), Mount Carmel (4)

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-0) (6) (3)

2. Rochester (1-2) (7) (1)

3. Jenkintown (0-0) (1) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (4-0) (10) (4)

5. Pottsville Nativity BVM (6-0) (11) (NR)

Out: West Greene (7)