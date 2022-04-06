Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 6, 2022
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 7:03 PM
Nearly three weeks into a new season and we lift the curtain on the inaugural Trib HSSN state softball rankings.
As a friendly reminder, here were the top-ranked teams in the final top five from 2021 shortly after raising state gold: North Penn in 6A, Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A, Line Mountain in 2A and Tri Valley in Class A.
Only North Penn, Beaver and Tri Valley remain at No. 1 in the debut rankings of 2022. In fact, Lampeter-Strasburg, Mt. Pleasant and Line Mountain are not even in the top five.
But as they know better than anybody else, it doesn’t matter who is on top in April, it’s all about the gold in mid-June.
Here is the first edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and district.
Class 6A
1. North Penn (5-0) (1)
2. Haverford (5-0) (1)
3. Pennsbury (2-0) (1)
4. Dallastown (4-0) (3)
5. Northampton (5-0) (11)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Armstrong (4-0) (7)
2. West Scranton (3-0) (2)
3. North Hills (1-0) (7)
4. Springfield-Delco (1-0) (1)
5. Central Mountain (3-0) (6)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Beaver (1-0) (7)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (5-0) (11)
3. Tunkhannock (2-1) (2)
4. Villa Joseph Marie (5-0) (1)
5. Hamburg (3-0) (3)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mid Valley (4-0) (2)
2. Central Columbia (3-0) (4)
3. Punxsutawney (3-0) (9)
4. Cambria Heights (2-0) (6)
5. Bermudian Springs (5-0) (3)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Union City (1-0) (10)
2. Laurel (3-0) (7)
3. Brandywine Heights (2-0) (3)
4. Frazier (3-0) (7)
5. Marion Center (4-0) (6)
Out: None
Class A
1. Tri-Valley (1-0) (11)
2. DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) (9)
3. Glendale (2-0) (6)
4. Meyersdale (2-0) (5)
5. West Greene (1-3) (7)
Out: None
