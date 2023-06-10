Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 3:20 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward players celebrate with starting pitcher Shelby Telegdy after beating Belle Vernon in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday.

As we prepare for the PIAA semifinals Monday, it looks like when it comes to state softball, the southwest may be best.

Of the 24 remaining teams, seven are from the WPIAL.

Other western districts include District 6 with three teams and Districts 5, 9 and 10 with one team each.

District 11 in the Lehigh Valley has four teams left, District 3 has three, District 2 has two and Districts 1 and 4 have one team left.

The show is over for Districts 8 and 12.

Heading into the softball semifinals, North Penn in 6A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A remain No. 1 in their classification while three new teams take over the top spot in their class with Northern York in 5A, Blue Mountain in 4A and Palisades in 3A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (26-0) (1) (1)

2. Hempfield (20-3) (7) (2)

3. Cumberland Valley (19-5) (3) (3)

4. Chambersburg (22-3) (3) (NR)

5. Nazareth (21-7) (11) (4)

Out: Philadelphia Central (12)

Class 5A

1. Northern York (22-4) (3) (3)

2. Abington Heights (19-6) (2) (5)

3. Armstrong (21-2) (7) (NR)

4. Shaler (21-1) (7) (NR)

5. Trinity (20-3) (7) (1)

Out: Central Mountain (6), Oxford (1)

Class 4A

1. Blue Mountain (23-3) (11) (3)

2. Elizabeth Forward (20-1) (7) (NR)

3. Montour (17-4) (7) (NR)

4. Northwestern Lehigh (22-4) (11) (NR)

5. Valley View (21-2) (2) (1)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10), Villa Maria Academy (1), Belle Vernon (7)

Class 3A

1. Palisades (25-1) (11) (2)

2. Juniata (24-3) (6) (4)

3. Jamestown (22-2) (10) (5)

4. Mid Valley (21-2) (2) (NR)

5. Avonworth (22-2) (7) (1)

Out: North Penn-Liberty (4)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (24-0) (5) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (22-2) (6) (4)

4. South Williamsport (21-2) (4) (NR)

5. Sharpsville (19-4) (10) (3)

Out: Elk Lake (2)

Class A

1. Union (19-3) (7) (1)

2. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) (6) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (20-3) (9) (3)

4. Tri-Valley (22-2) (11) (4)

5. Meyersdale (20-1) (5) (5)

Out: None