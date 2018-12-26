Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Dec. 24, 2018
By: Paul Schofield
Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 10:54 PM
State wrestling rankings
Class AAA
Team (district), record, previous
1. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 3-0, 1
2. Kiski Area (7), 4-0, 2
3. Cedar Cliff (3), 6-0, 3
4. Cathedral Prep (10), 4-1, 5
5. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 6-0, 6
6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 7
7. Seneca Valley (7), 3-0, NR
8. Hempfield, 8-1, 8
9. Northampton, 2-0, 9
10. Cumberland Valley (3), 1-0, 10
Out: Canon-McMillan (4)
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10), 2-0, 1
2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2
3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 3-0, 3
4. Saucon Valley (11), 2-0, 5
5. Bald Eagle Area (6), 1-0, 6
6. Burrell (7), 3-1, 7
7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 3-0, NR
8. Greenville (10), 11-1, 8
9. Freedom (7), 2-1, 9
10. Brockville (9), 5-3, NR
Out: Bishop McDevitt, Brockway
