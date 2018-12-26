Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Dec. 24, 2018

By:
Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 10:54 PM

State wrestling rankings

Class AAA

Team (district), record, previous

1. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 3-0, 1

2. Kiski Area (7), 4-0, 2

3. Cedar Cliff (3), 6-0, 3

4. Cathedral Prep (10), 4-1, 5

5. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 6-0, 6

6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 7

7. Seneca Valley (7), 3-0, NR

8. Hempfield, 8-1, 8

9. Northampton, 2-0, 9

10. Cumberland Valley (3), 1-0, 10

Out: Canon-McMillan (4)

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10), 2-0, 1

2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2

3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 3-0, 3

4. Saucon Valley (11), 2-0, 5

5. Bald Eagle Area (6), 1-0, 6

6. Burrell (7), 3-1, 7

7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 3-0, NR

8. Greenville (10), 11-1, 8

9. Freedom (7), 2-1, 9

10. Brockville (9), 5-3, NR

Out: Bishop McDevitt, Brockway

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

Tags: , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me