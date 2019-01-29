Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 28, 2019

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 5:57 PM

Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings

Class AAA

Team (district), record, previous

1. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 17-2, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 9-1, 2

3. Kiski Area (7), 11-0, 3

4. Cedar Cliff (3), 12-0, 4

5. Council Rock South (1), 8-0, 6

6. Seneca Valley (7), 10-2, 10

7. Nazareth (11), 13-3, 5

8. Northampton (11), 13-2, 8

9. Cathedral Prep (10), 16-3, 9

10. Hempfield (7), 12-2, 7

Out: none

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10), 10-0, 1

2. Southern Columbia (4), 14-0, 2

3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 10-0, 3

4. Saucon Valley (11), 15-0, 4

5. Muncy (4), 17-1, 6

6. Burrell (7), 7-2, 7

7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 11-1, 5

8. Huntingdon (6) 18-1, NR

9. Brookville (9) 13-2, NR

10. Greenville (10), 17-3, 8

Out: Freedom (5-2, 9), 10. Penns Valley (11-2, 10).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

