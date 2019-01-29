Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 28, 2019
By: Paul Schofield
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 5:57 PM
Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings
Class AAA
Team (district), record, previous
1. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 17-2, 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 9-1, 2
3. Kiski Area (7), 11-0, 3
4. Cedar Cliff (3), 12-0, 4
5. Council Rock South (1), 8-0, 6
6. Seneca Valley (7), 10-2, 10
7. Nazareth (11), 13-3, 5
8. Northampton (11), 13-2, 8
9. Cathedral Prep (10), 16-3, 9
10. Hempfield (7), 12-2, 7
Out: none
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10), 10-0, 1
2. Southern Columbia (4), 14-0, 2
3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 10-0, 3
4. Saucon Valley (11), 15-0, 4
5. Muncy (4), 17-1, 6
6. Burrell (7), 7-2, 7
7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 11-1, 5
8. Huntingdon (6) 18-1, NR
9. Brookville (9) 13-2, NR
10. Greenville (10), 17-3, 8
Out: Freedom (5-2, 9), 10. Penns Valley (11-2, 10).
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.
