Trib HSSN Team of the Week for 2021 Week 5

By:

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 10:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Hiester cuts back on Penn Hills’ D’Andre Cochran for a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Upper St. Clair High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Conn gains yardage past Penn Hills’ Keith Condon on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Previous Next

After winning two of its first three football games, Upper St. Clair hit a rut.

The Panthers were outscored 56-28 in back-to-back losses to Pine-Richland and Penn Hills to wrap up nonconference play with a record of 2-3.

“We have battled through a brutal early schedule,” Upper St. Clair coach Mike Junko said. “We have been playing good teams, and we have been struggling with injuries. That adversity, however, was helpful in that we were able to build depth, and the experience of those tough games provided a number of teachable moments that have made us a better football team. We were a young team to start the season, and we are starting to mature and get healthy, which is exciting.”

The Panthers had a healthy start to their Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference schedule Friday when they rolled past previously ranked Peters Township, 31-3.

“We really focused on improving our run game and taking better care of the football,” Junko said. “Our inability to run the ball and losing the turnover battle was a constant in all of our early season struggles. We were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball which turned out to be the difference in the game.”

Three Panthers led the way on the ground as senior Ethan Hiester, junior Aidan Besselman and senior James Smith combined for 178 yards on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, the visiting Indians were limited to only 71 yards rushing.

“By far, this was our most complete game defensively,” Junko said. “Our players learned the importance of playing within the system and trusting the guy next to them. Peters has a very explosive offense and they will continue to have success in our league. To have a big night against such a formidable group is something our defensive unit will be able to build upon in the coming weeks.”

The Panthers and Indians exchanged first quarter field goals before USC took over. A Besselman to Hiester 56-yard touchdown pass was the first of four unanswered touchdowns for Upper St. Clair.

“Ethan Hiester’s touchdown reception in the second quarter gave our sidelines life and really was a big momentum shift,” Junko said. “It felt like we were able to seize the momentum after that point, and we were able to sustain throughout the second half.

“(Hiester) is a three-year starter that has been battling an ankle injury all year. Friday night was the first time he was at 100%. He is a physical runner that turned short gains into bigger plays, and he was solid for us on defense. I was happy to see him playing like his old self again on Friday night.”

Junko is pleased with the progress of junior quarterback Brady Erdos, as well as other who stepped up on Friday to help USC out of the gates in conference play.

“Aidan Besselman continues to make an impact on both sides of the ball. Jamaal Brown and Mateo Cepullio continue to make plays for us as well. Our offensive line is starting to come together, and our defensive line led by Mark Banbury, really did a great job of causing disruption up front.”

The tough nonconference schedule for Junko’s Panthers will help them in the weekly grind that is the 5A Allegheny Six Conference. USC hits the road on Friday to face West Allegheny.

“You can’t take anything for granted in our league. It is going to be a battle the rest of the way,” Junko said. “West Allegheny is in desperate need of a win, and they are a very proud program with a great tradition. We have had a number of great games between our two programs over the years, and I don’t expect Friday night to be any different.”

