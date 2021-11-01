Trib HSSN Team of the Week for 2021 Week 9

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 10:22 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent South Allegheny quarterback Eric Wehrer looks for an open reciever against Elizabeth Forward on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Last week, we celebrated the end of a 33-year playoff drought for Leechburg.

Not quite as long between postseason games, our salute this week goes to South Allegheny.

The Gladiators clinched their first WPIAL football playoff berth since 2012 with a 21-7 victory Friday over Mt. Pleasant. The win forced a three-way tie for second place in the WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference with South Allegheny, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland.

“My first year as head coach was last season, and the goal was to change the mentality of the players and get them in the mindset that they should always be playoff bound,” South Allegheny coach Frank Cortazzo said. “It takes a while to buy in after such long droughts of not having winning seasons and making the playoffs. They did buy in and did expect to win.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances of a shortened covid season and a forfeit after the playoff teams were seeded, we did not get into the playoffs last year. That made us hungry to prove ourselves this year.”

South Allegheny knew coming into the regular season finale that a win over second-place Mt. Pleasant would mark only the fifth playoff appearance in South Allegheny’s 55-year history.

“What really stood out was how united the team was and how well they played together,” Cortazzo said. “It was the toughest they have played all year and true smash mouth football.”

The Gladiators defense rose to the occasion Friday, shutting out a Vikings team for three quarters that had averaged nearly 25 points per game through eight weeks.

“At South Allegheny, we strive each week to know the opponent’s offense better than they do,” Cortazzo said. “Preparation and the increase in physicality resulted in shutting down a great team’s offense through three quarters. When we come together and execute our game plan, we are a very tough defense to play against. I could not be more proud of our defense this week.”

Leading the way on offense was running back Kavan Markwood. The senior rushed for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

“Kavan has been a very big key component of our offense all season,” Cortazzo said. “He plays with such heart and continues to work hard to improve his game. Kavan is a hard-nosed player and difficult to bring down.”

It didn’t look like a playoff team four weeks into the season. South Allegheny lost its first four games by a combined score of 107-26. But after losing their conference opener to Southmoreland, the Gladiators have now won four of their last six games.

“We knew the first two games were going to be very challenging with facing two state-ranked teams in Serra and St. Clairsville (Ohio),” Cortazzo said. “After starting 0-4, we really needed to regroup, change some things, and get back to the basics and be more business-like in our preparation. Unity of the team was also a key to turning the season around.”

Friday’s win marked the end of an era for South Allegheny football. It was the last game played at venerable Glassport Stadium as the district is building a new stadium at the high school.

“My earliest memory at Glassport Stadium was in 1986 when I was the water boy,” Cortazzo said. “To end the era at Glassport Stadium as the head coach with a huge win was a dream come true. It was an amazing feeling.”

Now, Cortazzo and the Gladiators hope to match that amazing feeling at Dormont Stadium. After being seeded No. 10 in the 3A bracket, South Allegheny prepares for a first-round battle against Keystone Oaks.

“Keystone Oaks is a very good and well-coached football team with multiple threats,” Cortazzo said. “It will come down to preparation and execution, and we will need to play physically and mistake-free to walk away with the victory.”

