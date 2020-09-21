Trib HSSN Team of the Week for Week 1

Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:15 PM

Last fall, Peters Township enjoyed one of the best football seasons in school history. The Indians finished 12-2 and lost in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game to Gateway, 21-20.

After having to sit out Week 1 due to covid-19 restrictions, Peters Township got very defensive in its 2020 season opener.

In a rematch of a 5A semifinal from 2019, the Peters Township defense registered seven turnovers in a tight 24-21 victory over Penn-Trafford.

“We needed that,” Peters Township head coach T.J. Plack said. “Coming into the game with no scrimmage or first game, we were concerned about the competitive speed of the game. We knew it would calm down but thought the first quarter would be dicey.”

Things settled down quickly thanks to a herculean effort by senior defensive back Breylen Carrington.

On the third play of the game, Carrington picked off a pass and returned in 28 yards for an Indians touchdown.

It was just the start of an incredible performance by Carrington.

“He has tremendous hands and is very agile,” Plack said. “He isn’t the fastest player, but he does have good speed. He just needs experience.”

Carrington missed most of 2019 season and offseason with injuries.

Those injuries did not hamper Carrington against the Warriors, as he picked off four passes and scored again on a third-quarter 30-yard pick-six.

“I’ve been around some great games, but they were better-rounded, meaning offensive, defensive, and special teams stats,” Plack said. “He was very opportunistic.”

As were his Indians teammates.

The Peters Township defense ended up picking off five Penn-Trafford passes and recovering two Warriors fumbles.

Our defense does a great job, and to be honest, they expect to play like that,” Plack said. “I believe they may have been the No. 1 scoring defense in 5A last year, and it seems to be remaining a constant.”

Peters Township allowed only 131 total points in 2019, for an average of 9.4 points per game. That not only led Class 5A but was third in the entire WPIAL behind Thomas Jefferson and Jeannette.

Penn-Trafford had a fourth-quarter pick-six of its own that tied the game at 21-21. However, junior kicker Andrew Massucci booted a 26-yard field goal with under five minutes left that turned out to be the game-winning points in a 24-21 victory.

That is the one and only “tune-up” for Peters Township. Now the Indians face Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference foes the rest of the regular season, starting with a showdown against South Fayette on Friday.

“We are just happy to be playing games,” Plack said. “Each week is a gift. We accept the challenges and look to compete at the highest level.”

