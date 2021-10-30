Trib HSSN to unveil 2021 WPIAL football playoff pairings Saturday night
By:
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 7:01 AM
After an exciting final weekend, WPIAL football teams are turning their attention to the postseason.
Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, high school football fans will get a look at their team’s path through the playoff bracket.
Like last fall, the traditional WPIAL football pairings meeting that draws hundreds of coaches, athletic directors and media members was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the bracket reveal.
Seventy-three teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 6 p.m. Saturday on Trib HSSN.
Click here to watch the broadcast.
Host Don Rebel will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.
Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.
Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL football playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More Football• 2021 WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan predict football playoffs
• WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 29, 2021: Football playoff fields nearly set
• WPIAL Class A roundup: OLSH takes down No. 3 Cornell in Big Seven Conference
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 3 Washington rallies past McGuffey in final seconds
• WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Last-minute field goal lifts Beaver past Blackhawk in Parkway