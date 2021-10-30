Trib HSSN to unveil 2021 WPIAL football playoff pairings Saturday night

By:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 7:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s NyZair Burt (2) celebrates his touchdown with JeSean Wright during their game against Serra Catholic on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Munhall.

After an exciting final weekend, WPIAL football teams are turning their attention to the postseason.

Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, high school football fans will get a look at their team’s path through the playoff bracket.

Like last fall, the traditional WPIAL football pairings meeting that draws hundreds of coaches, athletic directors and media members was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the bracket reveal.

Seventy-three teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 6 p.m. Saturday on Trib HSSN.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL football playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.