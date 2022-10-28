Trib HSSN to unveil 2022 WPIAL football playoff pairings Saturday afternoon

By:

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 3:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Aliquippa football team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Heinz Field.

Anticipation has been building for weeks as high school football teams and fans eagerly awaited the WPIAL playoffs.

That time has come, and the path to the postseason will be finalized Saturday when Trib HSSN reveals the brackets for the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs.

Seventy-three teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show, beginning at 2 p.m. exclusively on Trib HSSN.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL football playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.