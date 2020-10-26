Trib HSSN unveils WPIAL girls volleyball playoff pairings

By:

Monday, October 26, 2020 | 9:48 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport head coach Tom Phillips speaks to the team against Hampton Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Hampton High School.

Sixty-eight high school girls volleyball teams learn their path to the WPIAL finals today.

The TribLive High School Sports Network is revealing the opening-round matchups at 1 p.m. Monday on the WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel and broadcaster Sam Hall will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview preliminary- and first-round matches.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the exclusive broadcast home of the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage, including all four championship games.

