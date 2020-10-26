Trib HSSN unveils WPIAL girls volleyball playoff pairings
Monday, October 26, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Sixty-eight high school girls volleyball teams learn their path to the WPIAL finals today.
The TribLive High School Sports Network is revealing the opening-round matchups at 1 p.m. Monday on the WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show.
Click here to watch the broadcast.
Host Don Rebel and broadcaster Sam Hall will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview preliminary- and first-round matches.
Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.
Trib HSSN is the exclusive broadcast home of the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage, including all four championship games.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
