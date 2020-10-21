Trib HSSN to unveil WPIAL soccer playoff pairings today

By:

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 10:21 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Aiden Carson past Central Catholic defenders during the second half on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Oakland. Norwin won, 3-1.

The WPIAL soccer playoffs have arrived.

Six weeks of compacted regular season play have been completed.

Though coronavirus concerns forced a late start to the season and a few teams had to shut down and quarantine at times, the WPIAL soccer playoffs are set to begin.

Sixty boys soccer teams and 60 girls soccer teams will learn their opponents for the start of the WPIAL soccer postseason on the Soccer Pairings Show at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel and Tribune-Review sports writer Greg Macafee will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview first-round matches.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the exclusive broadcast home of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage, including all eight championship games.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.