Trib HSSN Top 20 stories of 2020: Gateway swimmer wraps up record-setting career

By:

Monday, December 21, 2020 | 6:44 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gatway’s Olivia Livingston poses with her WPIAL record-tying eighth gold medal Feb. 28 at Trees Pool.

The most unique year in our lifetime is coming to an end. With so many mass starts and stops, highs and lows, just about all walks of life were affected by the coronavirus in 2020.

High school sports were no different. The first two and a half months of the year were carefree and business as usual. Then the final nine and a half months were greatly affected by the pandemic, whether scholastic contests were played or not.

Trib HSSN will close out the year with a daily countdown and a look back at the top 20 WPIAL stories from the year 2020.

No. 13 – Outstanding Olivia

Olivia Livingston entered her senior year at Gateway already recognized as one of the most decorated swimmers in WPIAL history.

In February of 2020, she did not disappoint while adding to her golden collection.

Livingston won gold in both the WPIAL Class AAA 50 and 100-yard freestyle races, making her only the second girls district swimmer to win eight career WPIAL individual championships. She joined WPIAL Hall of Famer and Penn Hills grad Melanie Buddemeyer in that exclusive club.

This Gator was definitely at home in the water, also winning three straight PIAA 50-yard freestyle championships. Her chance at winning gold in the PIAA 100-yard freestyle race never happened as the event was among a handful to be canceled in March because of the pandemic outbreak.

Livingston holds the record for both the 50-yard freestyle (22.71) and the 100-yard freestyle (49.47).

An Olympic hopeful, Livingston is swimming as a freshman at Louisville this winter.

No. 14 – The Bucs Aren’t Stopping Here

No. 15 – Free Fall

No. 16 – An Overdue Golden Storm

No. 17 – Lots of Mercy for Central Valley Foes

No. 18 – Swimming Sweep … Again

No. 19 – Fabulous Freshmen

No. 20 – Golden Knights of the Tennis Court

Tags: Gateway