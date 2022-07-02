Trib HSSN top storylines from the 2021-22 school year

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 7:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores past Constitution’s Jamal Carr during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli hoists the state championship trophy with his Warriors teammates after defeating Imhotep Charter, 17-14 in overtime, in the PIAA Class 5A final on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Dayton Pitzer of Mt.Pleasant works at pinning Bryce Rafferty of Brookville in the 215-pound Class 2A final at the PIAA championships on Friday March 11, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher shoots a free throw in final second of double overtime in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against New Castle on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s David Kessler celebrates his double against Selinsgrove during the PIAA Class 5A championship game on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Penn State. Previous Next

Top stories for 2021-22

Nov. 19-20, 2021

WPIAL soccer teams jump-started the school year by winning five of the eight state championships.

Nov. 26-27, 2021

The Heinz Field experience was twice as nice for the WPIAL football finals. The league championship games were held there over two days with five contests played at the stadium.

Dec. 10-11, 2021

The WPIAL made history as the first PIAA district to send five football teams to the state finals in a single year. The weekend turned into a big celebration when Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa and Central Valley won.

Feb. 23, 2022

The PIAA revealed plans to move the state football and soccer finals out of Hershey, the host site since 1998. They instead will be played at Cumberland Valley.

March 4, 2022

Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher made two free throws with less than a second left in double overtime to win the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball title over New Castle, 60-58. The matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 lived up to the hype.

March 12, 2022

Mt. Pleasant wrestler Dayton Pitzer went 45-0 this winter as a 215-pound senior and won his third state title.

March 25, 2022

The OLSH boys finished off their second consecutive undefeated basketball season by winning the PIAA Class 2A title. In doing so, the Chargers tied the state’s longest winning streak (68 games) and became the first boys team in nearly 60 years to win back-to-back undefeated titles.

April 14, 2022

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman announced her resignation after two years as the league’s top administrator. The WPIAL board later hired Chartiers Valley assistant superintendent Scott Seltzer as her replacement.

May 3, 2022

Time ran out for those hoping the PIAA would add a shot clock to high school basketball next winter. The PIAA basketball committee voted down that option in May, ending months of debate.

May 28, 2022

Moon distance runner Mia Cochran finished her decorated high school career with an unprecedented feat by winning the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles at the PIAA Class 3A track championship. In the fall, the Arkansas recruit became a three-time state cross country champion.

June 11, 2022

The Mars boys celebrated as the first WPIAL lacrosse team to win a PIAA title by defeating Marple Newtown, 9-6, in the Class 2A final.

June 17, 2022

Bethel Park became only the fourth WPIAL baseball team to win consecutive PIAA titles when junior Evan Holewinski pitched a three-hit shutout in the Class 5A final.

