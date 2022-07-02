Trib HSSN top storylines from the 2021-22 school year
By:
Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 7:05 PM
Top stories for 2021-22
Nov. 19-20, 2021
WPIAL soccer teams jump-started the school year by winning five of the eight state championships.
Nov. 26-27, 2021
The Heinz Field experience was twice as nice for the WPIAL football finals. The league championship games were held there over two days with five contests played at the stadium.
Dec. 10-11, 2021
The WPIAL made history as the first PIAA district to send five football teams to the state finals in a single year. The weekend turned into a big celebration when Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa and Central Valley won.
Feb. 23, 2022
The PIAA revealed plans to move the state football and soccer finals out of Hershey, the host site since 1998. They instead will be played at Cumberland Valley.
March 4, 2022
Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher made two free throws with less than a second left in double overtime to win the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball title over New Castle, 60-58. The matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 lived up to the hype.
March 12, 2022
Mt. Pleasant wrestler Dayton Pitzer went 45-0 this winter as a 215-pound senior and won his third state title.
March 25, 2022
The OLSH boys finished off their second consecutive undefeated basketball season by winning the PIAA Class 2A title. In doing so, the Chargers tied the state’s longest winning streak (68 games) and became the first boys team in nearly 60 years to win back-to-back undefeated titles.
April 14, 2022
WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman announced her resignation after two years as the league’s top administrator. The WPIAL board later hired Chartiers Valley assistant superintendent Scott Seltzer as her replacement.
May 3, 2022
Time ran out for those hoping the PIAA would add a shot clock to high school basketball next winter. The PIAA basketball committee voted down that option in May, ending months of debate.
May 28, 2022
Moon distance runner Mia Cochran finished her decorated high school career with an unprecedented feat by winning the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles at the PIAA Class 3A track championship. In the fall, the Arkansas recruit became a three-time state cross country champion.
June 11, 2022
The Mars boys celebrated as the first WPIAL lacrosse team to win a PIAA title by defeating Marple Newtown, 9-6, in the Class 2A final.
June 17, 2022
Bethel Park became only the fourth WPIAL baseball team to win consecutive PIAA titles when junior Evan Holewinski pitched a three-hit shutout in the Class 5A final.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Other• Parade of champions: WPIAL winners from the 2021-22 school year
• 3-sport star Caden Smith of Franklin Regional named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Athlete of the Year
• George Guido: Late Riddinger made a number of contributions to Oakmont area sports
• Murrysville Star notebook: Palmer Jackson earns All-American honors
• After WPIAL Hall of Fame swimming career, Aspinwall native climbs ranks in Marines