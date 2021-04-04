Trib HSSN What to Watch for: Monday, April 5, 2021

Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 10:24 PM

In the spring of 2019, the Armstrong softball team lost its first 13 games.

The River Hawks won two of their final three games two years ago but ended up tied for last place in Section 1-5A with an overall record of 3-16.

Two years later, and things have changed quite a bit at Armstrong.

After an season-opening win over Freeport, the River Hawks beat Knoch and Franklin Regional by a combined score of 35-10 to improve to 3-0, matching the number of wins from their most recent campaign.

Armstrong shoots for a 4-0 mark Monday when it hosts Shaler in a nonsection Class 5A tilt.

Season openers

Eleven days after the first play date March 26, two district softball teams will play their first games on a light Monday afternoon schedule.

Valley visits Highlands in the Vikings’ season opener, and Mapletown will host Carmichaels in the first game of the season for the Maples.

That will leave 14 WPIAL softball teams that haven’t played a game since 2019.

Only one

While there are only 10 WPIAL nonsection softball games set for Monday, there is only one district baseball game scheduled for the day after Easter.

It is a Section 1-3A clash between Ellwood City and host New Brighton.

The Wolverines are 0-4, and the Lions check in at 1-2.

It is the section opener for both teams.