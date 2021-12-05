Trib HSSN WPIAL boys soccer all-stars: Franklin Regional’s DiFalco caps remarkable career

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco plays against Plum on Sept. 7, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

Player of the Year

Anthony DiFalco

Sr., F, Franklin Regional

Special talents like Anthony DiFalco don’t come along that often.

So when the four-year prep career of a player of his caliber comes to a close, the accomplishments, the full body of work, tend to be that much more impressive.

Consider what DiFalco did at Franklin Regional:

• He was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and three-time all-state player.

• He scored a school-record 118 goals.

• He won two WPIAL Class 3A titles, added a runner-up finish and made the PIAA semifinals twice.

After guiding the Panthers to the WPIAL semifinals again this season, DiFalco is the Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Peters Township’s Andrew Massucci, Rowan Kriebel of Quaker Valley, Zach Panza of Hampton, Landon Mohney of Butler and Eben McIntyre of Charleroi also received consideration.

DiFalco, who remains undecided on a college, netted 33 goals and distributed 27 assists for the Panthers (17-5), who adjusted to a new coach and system but hardly missed a beat.

DiFalco was the only WPIAL player selected for the High School All-American Game later this month.

All-stars

Evan Anderson

Sr., F, North Allegheny

All-U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Led Tigers to WPIAL 4A semifinals.

Johnny Dragisich

Sr., MF, West Allegheny

All-WPIAL … Had team-high 25 goals … All-section … Led Indians to WPIAL final and PIAA semifinals.

Sam Farner

Sr., MF, Shady Side Academy

All-State … All-WPIAL … Liberty commit … Helped Bulldogs to section title, WPIAL 2A quarters.

Alex Hauskrecht

Jr., MF, Winchester Thurston

All-section … All-WPIAL … Led Bears to WPIAL and PIAA championships, 23-0-1 record. … 30-plus goal scorer.

Kalala Iragi

Sr., MF, Brashear

All-state … All-WPIAL … All-section … Led Bulls in scoring.

Luke Kolankowski

Sr., MF, Plum

All-state … All-WPIAL … Named Section 3-4A Player of the Year.

Rowan Kriebel

Sr., F, Quaker Valley

All-U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year … Led Quakers to WPIAL and PIAA 2A titles.

Beaux Lizewski

Jr., MF, Seneca Valley

U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Key part of Raiders’ WPIAL championship run.

Andrew Massucci

Sr., F, Peters Township

U.S. Region II East selection … All-state … All-WPIAL … Guided Indians to WPIAL 4A runner-up and state semifinals.

Eben McIntyre

Sr., F, Charleroi

All-state … All-WPIAL … Pitt commit … Scored WPIAL-best 70 goals and finished with 167 for his career.

Landon Mohney

Sr., F, Butler

All-U.S. Region II East. … All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL 4A co-player of the year.

Zach Panza

Sr., MF, Hampton

All-WPIAL … All-section … Scored game-winning goals in WPIAL and PIAA championship wins for the Talbots.

Nathan Prex

Sr., F, Seneca Valley

All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL Class 4A co-player of the year … Seneca Valley won a WPIAL title and finished second in the PIAA.

Caleb Yuricha

Sr., F, Norwin

All-state … All-WPIAL … Netted 28 goals … Led Knights to 14-2-1 mark and WPIAL quarterfinals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

