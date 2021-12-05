Trib HSSN WPIAL boys soccer all-stars: Franklin Regional’s DiFalco caps remarkable career
Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:14 PM
Player of the Year
Anthony DiFalco
Sr., F, Franklin Regional
Special talents like Anthony DiFalco don’t come along that often.
So when the four-year prep career of a player of his caliber comes to a close, the accomplishments, the full body of work, tend to be that much more impressive.
Consider what DiFalco did at Franklin Regional:
• He was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and three-time all-state player.
• He scored a school-record 118 goals.
• He won two WPIAL Class 3A titles, added a runner-up finish and made the PIAA semifinals twice.
After guiding the Panthers to the WPIAL semifinals again this season, DiFalco is the Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Peters Township’s Andrew Massucci, Rowan Kriebel of Quaker Valley, Zach Panza of Hampton, Landon Mohney of Butler and Eben McIntyre of Charleroi also received consideration.
DiFalco, who remains undecided on a college, netted 33 goals and distributed 27 assists for the Panthers (17-5), who adjusted to a new coach and system but hardly missed a beat.
DiFalco was the only WPIAL player selected for the High School All-American Game later this month.
All-stars
Evan Anderson
Sr., F, North Allegheny
All-U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Led Tigers to WPIAL 4A semifinals.
Johnny Dragisich
Sr., MF, West Allegheny
All-WPIAL … Had team-high 25 goals … All-section … Led Indians to WPIAL final and PIAA semifinals.
Sam Farner
Sr., MF, Shady Side Academy
All-State … All-WPIAL … Liberty commit … Helped Bulldogs to section title, WPIAL 2A quarters.
Alex Hauskrecht
Jr., MF, Winchester Thurston
All-section … All-WPIAL … Led Bears to WPIAL and PIAA championships, 23-0-1 record. … 30-plus goal scorer.
Kalala Iragi
Sr., MF, Brashear
All-state … All-WPIAL … All-section … Led Bulls in scoring.
Luke Kolankowski
Sr., MF, Plum
All-state … All-WPIAL … Named Section 3-4A Player of the Year.
Rowan Kriebel
Sr., F, Quaker Valley
All-U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year … Led Quakers to WPIAL and PIAA 2A titles.
Beaux Lizewski
Jr., MF, Seneca Valley
U.S. Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Key part of Raiders’ WPIAL championship run.
Andrew Massucci
Sr., F, Peters Township
U.S. Region II East selection … All-state … All-WPIAL … Guided Indians to WPIAL 4A runner-up and state semifinals.
Eben McIntyre
Sr., F, Charleroi
All-state … All-WPIAL … Pitt commit … Scored WPIAL-best 70 goals and finished with 167 for his career.
Landon Mohney
Sr., F, Butler
All-U.S. Region II East. … All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL 4A co-player of the year.
Zach Panza
Sr., MF, Hampton
All-WPIAL … All-section … Scored game-winning goals in WPIAL and PIAA championship wins for the Talbots.
Nathan Prex
Sr., F, Seneca Valley
All-state … All-WPIAL … WPIAL Class 4A co-player of the year … Seneca Valley won a WPIAL title and finished second in the PIAA.
Caleb Yuricha
Sr., F, Norwin
All-state … All-WPIAL … Netted 28 goals … Led Knights to 14-2-1 mark and WPIAL quarterfinals.
