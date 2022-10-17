Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 16, 2022
By:
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 5:25 PM
Tribune-Review WPIAL soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, schoolW-LPvs
1. Seneca Valley15-0-11
2. Fox Chapel11-2-22
3. Butler12-4-24
4. Pine-Richland11-4-1 3
5. Norwin11-55
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Moon15-0-11
2. Plum16-1-12
3. Franklin Regional13-44
4. Kiski Area14-33
5. Thomas Jefferson15-25
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley14-31
2. South Park17-02
3. Deer Lakes15-23
4. Shady Side Academy13-24
5. East Allegheny12-35
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C.14-22
2. Sewickley Academy14-21
3. Winchester Thurston12-2-13
4. Eden Christian12-24
5. Charleroi13-25
Out: None
…
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny16-11
2. Seneca Valley12-0-22
3. Peters Township11-1-34
4. Mt. Lebanon13-2-13
5. Bethel Park10-3-25
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars13-01
2. Moon16-02
3. Plum13-13
4. Thomas Jefferson14-25
5. Elizabeth Forward13-2-14
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Mt. Pleasant14-11
2. North Catholic9-12
3. Avonworth14-33
4. South Park12-45
5. Southmoreland9-3-2NR
Out: Burrell (10-3-3, 4)
Class A
1. Springdale12-21
2. Greensburg C.C.9-42
3. Freedom12-43
4. Chartiers-Houston14-24
5. Winchester Thurston6-0-15
Out: None
