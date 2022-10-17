TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 16, 2022

By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 5:25 PM

Tribune-Review WPIAL soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, schoolW-LPvs

1. Seneca Valley15-0-11

2. Fox Chapel11-2-22

3. Butler12-4-24

4. Pine-Richland11-4-1 3

5. Norwin11-55

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Moon15-0-11

2. Plum16-1-12

3. Franklin Regional13-44

4. Kiski Area14-33

5. Thomas Jefferson15-25

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley14-31

2. South Park17-02

3. Deer Lakes15-23

4. Shady Side Academy13-24

5. East Allegheny12-35

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C.14-22

2. Sewickley Academy14-21

3. Winchester Thurston12-2-13

4. Eden Christian12-24

5. Charleroi13-25

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny16-11

2. Seneca Valley12-0-22

3. Peters Township11-1-34

4. Mt. Lebanon13-2-13

5. Bethel Park10-3-25

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars13-01

2. Moon16-02

3. Plum13-13

4. Thomas Jefferson14-25

5. Elizabeth Forward13-2-14

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mt. Pleasant14-11

2. North Catholic9-12

3. Avonworth14-33

4. South Park12-45

5. Southmoreland9-3-2NR

Out: Burrell (10-3-3, 4)

Class A

1. Springdale12-21

2. Greensburg C.C.9-42

3. Freedom12-43

4. Chartiers-Houston14-24

5. Winchester Thurston6-0-15

Out: None

More High School Soccer Boys

Gateway players confident ahead of WPIAL boys soccer playoffs
Pine-Richland boys soccer sees hard work rewarded with playoff berth
Hampton boys soccer team braces for title defense
High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2022: Brendan Strawser sets Gateway goal record
WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter