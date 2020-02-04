Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Feb. 4, 2020

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 4:25 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Tanner Rohaley wrestles Seneca Valley’s Aidan Hayes during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship semifinals at Norwin on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 12-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 15-2 2

3. Canon-McMillan 14-4 3

4. Hempfield 19-4 4

5. Kiski Area 13-4 5

6. Thomas Jefferson 10-4 6

7. Latrobe 7-3 10

8. Connellsville 10-4 7

9. North Allegheny 7-2 9

10. Norwin 15-5 10

Class AA

Team record LW

1. Burrell 10-5 1

2. Burgettstown 14-2 2

3. Quaker Valley 16-5 4

4. McGuffey 11-4 3

5. Elizabeth Forward 10-3 5

6. Laurel 7-3 6

7. Beth-Center 9-6 7

8. Freedom 5-4 8

9. Southmoreland 14-5 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 6-6 10

