Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Feb. 4, 2020
Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Waynesburg 12-0 1
2. Seneca Valley 15-2 2
3. Canon-McMillan 14-4 3
4. Hempfield 19-4 4
5. Kiski Area 13-4 5
6. Thomas Jefferson 10-4 6
7. Latrobe 7-3 10
8. Connellsville 10-4 7
9. North Allegheny 7-2 9
10. Norwin 15-5 10
Class AA
Team record LW
1. Burrell 10-5 1
2. Burgettstown 14-2 2
3. Quaker Valley 16-5 4
4. McGuffey 11-4 3
5. Elizabeth Forward 10-3 5
6. Laurel 7-3 6
7. Beth-Center 9-6 7
8. Freedom 5-4 8
9. Southmoreland 14-5 9
10. Mt. Pleasant 6-6 10
