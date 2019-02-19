Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence

By: Doug Gulasy

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 1:09 PM

WRESTLER OF THE WEEK

Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, jr.

The Commodores junior commandeered a third WPIAL individual title in as many seasons, capturing the 160-pound weight class at the Class AA tournament Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

Lawrence rolled through his bracket, picking up a technical fall in the quarterfinals, a pin in the semifinals and a major decision over Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember in the championship bout. Friday, he won a Section 3-AA title by dispatching Burrell’s Austin Mele.

After finishing as runner-up at the PIAA Southwest Regional each of the past two seasons, Lawrence will aim for his first title at the annual tournament Friday and Saturday at IUP.

OTHER NOMINEES

Christian Clutter, McGuffey, sr.: Clutter won his third WPIAL title, taking the 170-pound weight bracket. Clutter scored pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals and beat Valley’s Noah Hutcherson by major decision in the finals.

Jacob Ealy, Hopewell, sr.: Ealy and Hopewell wrestled at the Class AAA level last season, and he proved a massive fish in the smaller pond as he won the WPIAL Class AA title at 138 pounds. Ealy had two pins and an 11-0 major decision over Burrell’s A.J. Corrado in the finals, earning the Outstanding Wrestler award.

Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, jr.: It was a simply dominant performance for the Blue Devils’ heavyweight as he won his first career WPIAL championship. All three of his matches ended with pins, including one of Valley’s David Schuffert — last year’s runner-up — in the finals.

Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, so.: Two seasons and two WPIAL titles for the Quakers’ 132-pounder, who pinned all three of his opponents en route to the title, including Derry’s Jason Baker in the finals.

Tags: Burgettstown, Frazier, Hopewell, McGuffey, Quaker Valley