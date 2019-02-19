Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Derry Trojans

By: Doug Gulasy

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 1:11 PM

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Derry

The Trojans were a horse at the WPIAL Class AA individual tournament, as a pair of their wrestlers won titles and three others placed in the top three of their weight class.

Tyler Cymmerman won his second consecutive WPIAL championship, beating McGuffey’s Jett Pattison by 8-3 decision in the 126-pound final. Dom DeLuca likewise defended his title at 220 pounds with an 8-0 major decision over Hopewell’s Connor Forrest.

Derry joined Quaker Valley as the only teams with multiple WPIAL champs.

Beyond Cymmerman and DeLuca, Jason Baker finished as the runner-up to Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger at 132 pounds, while 106-pounder Kace Sabedra and 152-pounder Trey Weinell both finished third.

OTHER NOMINEES

Burrell: The Bucs proved they can succeed at both the team and individual level of the postseason, as 10 of their wrestlers earned top-seven finishes at the WPIAL Class AA championships, thereby getting spots in this weekend’s PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional. Ian Oswalt won his second title and Nick Salerno and A.J. Corrado placed second. The 10 regional qualifiers represented the most of any school.

McGuffey: Led by three-time champion Christian Clutter, eight McGuffey wrestlers placed in the top seven at WPIALs and earned a Southwest Regional qualifying spot. Ethan Barr and Jett Pattison both wrestled in the WPIAL finals and ultimately finished as runners-up in their weight class.

Mt. Pleasant: It was an efficient performance for the Vikings at the WPIAL Class AA championships: Five of their wrestlers competed, and four advanced to the PIAA Southwest Regional. Freshman standout Dayton Pitzer won the 182-pound bracket, while 106-pounder Luke Geibig finished second.

Quaker Valley: The Quakers’ breakthrough season continued as Conner Redinger defended his WPIAL title by getting a pin in the 132-pound championship match and John Rocco Kazalas won the 145-pound bracket. Patrick Cutchember (160 pounds) and Geoff Magin (195) took second place, and the Quakers advanced six total wrestlers to the PIAA Southwest Regional.

Tags: Burrell, Derry Area, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley