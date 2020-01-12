Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 12, 2020
By:
Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 9:08 PM
WPIAL girls basketball rankings
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 11-0, 1
2. Norwin, 9-2, 2
3. North Allegheny, 9-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 10-2, 5
5. Baldwin, 9-3, NR
Out: Upper St. Clair (8-3, 4)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 13-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 10-2, 2
3. Trinity, 9-2, 3
4. Oakland Catholic, 9-2, 5
5. Gateway, 9-3, NR
Out: Mars (8-3, 4)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 9-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 13-0, 3
3. Blackhawk, 10-2, 4
4. Central Valley, 9-1, 2
5. McKeesport, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Mohawk, 11-1, 2
2. Seton LaSalle, 9-3, 3
3. Beaver, 10-2, 1
4. Derry, 8-4, 5
5. Freedom, 8-2, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Winchester Thurston, 10-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 9-4, 3
4. OLSH, 9-2, 4
5. Ellis School, 9-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 12-1, 1
2. West Greene, 12-0, 2
3. Vincentian Academy, 8-2, 3
4. Greensburg C.C., 7-3, 4
5. Clairton, 8-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .