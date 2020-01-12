Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 12, 2020

Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 9:08 PM

WPIAL girls basketball rankings

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 11-0, 1

2. Norwin, 9-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 9-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 10-2, 5

5. Baldwin, 9-3, NR

Out: Upper St. Clair (8-3, 4)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 13-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 10-2, 2

3. Trinity, 9-2, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, 9-2, 5

5. Gateway, 9-3, NR

Out: Mars (8-3, 4)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 9-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 13-0, 3

3. Blackhawk, 10-2, 4

4. Central Valley, 9-1, 2

5. McKeesport, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Mohawk, 11-1, 2

2. Seton LaSalle, 9-3, 3

3. Beaver, 10-2, 1

4. Derry, 8-4, 5

5. Freedom, 8-2, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Winchester Thurston, 10-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 9-4, 3

4. OLSH, 9-2, 4

5. Ellis School, 9-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 12-1, 1

2. West Greene, 12-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 8-2, 3

4. Greensburg C.C., 7-3, 4

5. Clairton, 8-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

