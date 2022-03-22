Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 21, 2002

By:

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 9:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores over Fort Cherry’s Dylan Roger in the first half during the WPIAL Class A championships Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

As a junior in 2021, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart guard Jake DiMichele averaged more than 30 points in leading the Chargers to another WPIAL and a PIAA championship in what was a perfect season.

DiMichele was part of a dynamic duo like no other, as senior teammate Dante Spadafora was among the scoring leaders in the district as well with an average of nearly 19 points.

With Spadafora gone and all the opponents focused on DiMichele, would that hurt the now-senior’s numbers?

This year her averaged nearly 33 points, won a fourth straight district crown and is one win from a second straight state title.

Oh, the Chargers are also one win from tying the longest winning streak in PIAA history at 68 straight.

“Jake is having an amazing career,” Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez said. “I certainly have been blessed to coach great players and outstanding young men over the years, and he certainly is one of them. While his stats are there for all to see, his leadership and never-quit attitude on the court has had an incredibly positive impact on the team.”

Win No. 66 in the OLSH win streak took place Wednesday in the PIAA quarterfinals. OLSH held District 9 champion Ridgway to 17 points through three quarters and coasted to a 54-27 victory.

“What stood out against Ridgway was his patience and team play,” Rodriguez said. “They clearly had a gameplan to hold the ball and extend possessions. Jake was extremely patient in his offensive execution without forcing shots and valued each possession.”

That patience paid off in the form of 28 points for DiMichele.

Then by far, the biggest test of the season for OLSH as they squared off with District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles came out flying, dominating the first quarter and taking a 27-10 lead after one. Kennedy Catholic kept coming and built a 22-point lead over OLSH in the second quarter.

That’s when DiMichele and his Chargers teammates kicked it up a notch.

“Jake was focused on attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line,” Rodriguez said. “We were down quite a bit and asked our players to attack the basketball more to score points with the clock stopped. Jake was 17 of 20 from the line and was extremely patient offensively, trusting his teammates and executing in the halfcourt.”

DiMichele ended up with 39 points as OLSH came back to beat Kennedy Catholic, 78-68.

The Chargers’ first-half woes were turned around thanks to a second half in which they outscored the Golden Eagles, 30-14.

As good as DiMichele was on offense, Rodriguez feels it was his defense that turned the game around.

“His greatest impact was on the defensive side of the ball, where he and Rocco Spadafora volunteered to guard their two best players for the last three quarters of the game, which turned the game around.”

With or without the basketball, DiMichele is a complete player.

“Jake is an outstanding scorer from all three levels, whether it’s his ability to score from the perimeter or his ability to get to the basket,” Rodriguez said. “He is a relentless rebounder on both ends and a wonderful defender as well. He possesses an incredible motor and a high basketball IQ.”

Now he is ready to close his scholastic career in Hershey with what he hopes is a repeat performance and streak-tying victory when OLSH faces Constitution in the 2A championship for the second straight year and third time in four seasons.

The Chargers won 62-49 last season, three years after the Generals won 81-71 in the 2018 state title game.

“Constitution is once again an incredibly strong team,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve added additional impact players to their lineup to go with incredibly talented guards and Division-I prospects Lamar Glover and Jacob Beccles. (Six-foot-5) Jamal Carr is an imposing, strong and skilled big man inside and guards Kevin Simillen and Simere Blagman make them an outstanding team that will push the tempo and play great defense.

“It’s not lost on us that they are a well-coached, outstanding team and the challenge will be significant.”

2022 Trib HSSN Players of the Week

Week 11 – Mike Wells, New Castle

Week 10 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

Week 9 – Brandin Cummings, Lincoln Park

Week 7 – Jackson Juzang, Winchester Thurston

Week 6 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

Week 5 – Markus Frank, Quaker Valley

Week 4 – Notorious Grooms, Uniontown

Week 3 – Tanner O’Grady, Upper St. Clair

Week 2 – Ben Mayhew, Propel Braddock Hills

Week 1 – Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley

Tags: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart