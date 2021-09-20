Trib HSSN broadcast listings for week of Sept. 20-25

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 10:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson assistant coach TJ Srsic celebrates with quarterback Joe Lekse after his third-quarter touchdown against Gateway on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monroeville. TJ plays Belle Vernon this week.

We hit the midway point of the WPIAL football regular season with key conference and nonconference games this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 4 with 33 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and independent high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have coverage of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey and high school slow-pitch softball.

For band fans, we have video streaming of the Lawrence County Band Festival on Wednesday.

Plus, we have another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week Four, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Sept. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week 4 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Yough at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 21

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Yough at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week 4 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Band – Video Stream: Lawrence County Band Festival at 6:45 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 23

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Frazier at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: South Side at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 24

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Penn Hills at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: West Allegheny at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Hampton at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Springdale at Leechburg at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Latrobe at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Trinity at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: New Castle at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 with audio on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: East Allegheny at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at Charleroi at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mohawk at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Baldwin at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Pine-Richland at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Blackhawk at Ambridge at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Frazier at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Chartiers-Houston at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mapletown at California at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – General McLane at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – River Valley at Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Marion Center at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Kane at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 4

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Shaler at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seton LaSalle at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Mohawk at Neshannock at 11 a.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Novi (Mich.) at North Allegheny at 9 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Forbes Road at North Allegheny at noon on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Slow Pitch Softball – Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny doubleheader at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com