Trib HSSN broadcast listings: Week of March 13, 2023

By:

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 9:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Fox Chapel hockey team, fresh off a dramatic win over Quaker Valley in the PIHL Class A quarterfinals, will face Norwin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.

With spring sports season beginning this weekend, our focus remains on the winter sports postseason this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of the Penguins Cup high school hockey playoffs with video streams off all eight PIHL semifinals contests.

We will also continue our journey on the Road to Hershey with second round and quarterfinals action from the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the week and hoops teams of the week podcasts as well as the latest PIAA basketball postseason updates.

Monday, March 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 7:15 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 14

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Penguins Cup Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. Armstrong at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Penguins Cup Semifinals: Latrobe vs. South Fayette at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 5A Second Round: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A Second Round: Hampton vs. Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A Second Round: Highlands vs. Lincoln Park at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – A Second Round: Union vs. Cameron County at 7 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 6A Second Round: Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A First Round: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Wilmington at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A Second Round: Laurel vs. River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 and on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Second Round: Kennedy Catholic vs. Burgettstown at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Second Round: Lakeview vs. Shenango at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Second Round: Homer-Center vs. Millersburg at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Wednesday, March 15

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Penguins Cup Semifinals: Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Penguins Cup Semifinals: Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski Area at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 3A Second Round: Brookville vs. Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 3A Second Round: Franklin vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 5A Second Round: McKeesport vs. Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A Second Round: Blackhawk vs. Knoch at 5:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5 and on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – A Second Round: Elk County Catholic vs. Union at 6 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 16

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream Division 2 Semifinals: Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream Division 2 Semifinals: Ringgold vs. Deer Lakes at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 17

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Quarterfinals: To be determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Quarterfinals: To be determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, March 18

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Quarterfinals: To be determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Quarterfinals: To be determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com