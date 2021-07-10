TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 8:01 AM

The future and the present both are in focus for Brandon Lawhorne-Moore.

The road-grading 6-foot-5, 292-pound offensive tackle affectionally known as “Beef” said he’s excited for the upcoming season at Kiski Area and the promise it holds for him and his Cavaliers teammates.

He also is busy in the recruiting process as he owns 10 Divison I offers with more expected in the weeks and months to come.

“I am excited for the season because I know I have worked to make improvements on the field and in the weight room,” said Lawhorne-Moore, a 2020 Valley News Dispatch first-team all-star and Northeast Conference (Class 5A) first-team selection who enters his fourth year as a starter for the Cavaliers.

“My upper-body strength is way better than last year. I also dropped some weight, so I am way faster now. I’ve been working hard on my pass sets. My mindset is always working every day to be the best.”

Kiski Area played six of its seven games last fall in a season truncated because of the covid pandemic. The Cavaliers went 2-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

“It went pretty well considering how tough it was getting ready and dealing with all of the things with covid and the restrictions,” Lawhorne-Moore said. “Everyone stuck together, and we got through it. We learned a lot about ourselves from the season. I think we can definitely expect better this year.”

Kiski Area will scrimmage Penn-Trafford on Aug. 21 and Butler on Aug. 28 leading up to the opener at home against Franklin Regional on Sept. 3.

“We can’t wait for the season to get started to see all the hard work start to pay off and show on the field,” Lawhorne-Moore said.

Lawhorne-Moore’s first college offer came in the early stages of last season as Buffalo came calling the first day of September.

“That was a special feeling for me and my family,” he said. “It was exciting and also new to me. I had never been in that position before. Everything was built up in that first day when I could get an offer from coaches. It really made me realize that I need to keep working hard if I want to reach my goals.”

Offers continued from fellow MAC schools Kent State and Bowling Green leading up to a Christmas-eve offer from Miami (Ohio).

Most recently, Lawhorne-Moore picked up offers from New Hampshire (April 30), Fordham (May 13) and Maine (June 2).

“It’s been a hectic ride with coaches sometimes contacting me all at once,” Lawhorne-Moore said. “I enjoy it, but it’s a lot.”

He recently increased his talent visibility with his line work at both Pitt and Toledo camps.

“My goal was to impress as many coaches as possible,” he said, “while learning a lot of new things to help me get better at my game.”

Brandon Lawhorne-Moore

Kiski Area

Senior

6-5/292

OT/DT

Stars: Three

Committed to: Uncommitted