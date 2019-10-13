TribHSSN roundup: Central Catholic routs Butler in Class 6A football

Edward Tillman ran six times for 101 yards and touchdowns of 43 and 53 yards as Central Catholic (7-1, 5-1) defeated Butler (0-8, 0-6), 55-6, in a Class 6A football game Saturday.

Dominic Pieto threw for 139 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings defense, which held Butler to 117 yards, hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a game this season.

Western Beaver 21, New Brighton 13 — Xander LeFebvre ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Western Beaver (6-2, 3-2) scored 21 unanswered points to pull off the come-from-behind win over New Brighton (5-3, 3-2) in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference. LeFebvre completed 8 of 10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Noah Gray caught five of LeFebvre’s passes for 116 yards. New Brighton’s Kei’Ondre Abercrombie ran for 116 yards on 18 carries.

Shady Side Academy 21, Fort Cherry 6 — Josh Castro threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown as well as the Indians (5-2) upended Fort Cherry (0-8) in nonconference play. Jake Tkach threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Rogers in the fourth quarter for the Rangers.

Summit Academy 14, Valley 0 — Summit Academy’s Da’Sean McCoy returned a fumble 87 yards for the game’s first score as the Knights (1-7, 1-4) blanked Valley (1-7, 0-5) in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference contest.

Boys soccer

Butler 2, Knoch 0 — Emery Douthett and Carson Knight scored as Butler (12-5-0) shut out Knoch (4-13-1) in nonsection play. Keeper Peyton Seibert recorded the clean sheet.

Baldwin 2, Ringgold 1 — Bibas Rai and Ray Thomas scored for Baldwin (7-10-1) as the Highlanders earned a nonsection home victory over Ringgold (10-7-0). Andrew Bottino scored, with an assist from Frankie Lowstetter, for the Rams, and Jeremy Mullen made seven saves.

Belle Vernon 2, Southmoreland 0 — Daniel Sassak scored two goals in a 1-minute, 6-second span in the second half to lead Belle Vernon (16-1-0) to a nonsection win against Southmoreland (8-9-0). Sassak has 29 goals on the season. T.J. Watson made three saves to pick up his eighth shutout.

Charleroi 6, Elizabeth Foward 1 — Cullin Woytovich and Eben McIntyre scored two goals each for Charleroi (17-0-0) in a win over Elizabeth Forward (8-7-1) in nonsection play. It was the team’s 33rd consecutive regular-season victory. Jake Kepich added a goal for the Cougars.

Fox Chapel 11, Penn-Trafford 2 — Connor Williams and Evan Painter scored for Penn-Trafford (4-13-0) as the Warriors fell to Fox Chapel (11-3-3) in nonsection play. The Foxes scored eight second-half goals in their regular-season finale.

Kiski Area 1, Hempfield 0 — Owen Anderson scored the game’s only goal in the first half as Kiski Area (11-5-2) shut out Hempfield (4-13-0) in nonsection play.

Girls soccer

Beth-Center 2, Jeannette 0 — Baylee Swarrow scored both goals for Beth-Center (8-8-0) in its nonsection shutout over Jeannette (1-13-0).

McKeesport 4, Monessen 3 — Kendelle Weston and Sydney Phillips scored their first career goals for Monessen (3-12-0) despite losing to McKeesport (4-8-1) in a nonsection match. Aaliyah Rice scored her fifth goal this season for the Greyhounds.

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0 — Lauren Kirsch scored two goals as Bishop Canevin (10-2-1, 9-2-0) won its fifth straight game by defeating Ellis School (5-8-2, 4-5-2) in Section 4-A.

Canon-McMillan 4, Belle Vernon 0 — Annabel Thomas scored twice as Canon-McMillan (12-5-0) shut out Belle Vernon (12-3-0) in a nonsection matchup. Belle Vernon had won its previous six games, outscoring its opponents 52-0 over that span.

Moon 3, Montour 2 (OT) — Lizzie Hoff scored in overtime to give Moon (13-2-1) the nonsection win against Montour (9-5-1). The loss snapped Montour’s five-game winning streak.

Thomas Jefferson 1, South Fayette 0 — In nonsection play, Isabelle Vozar scored the game’s only goal at the 10:10 mark of the first half as Thomas Jefferson (10-5-1) beat South Fayette (8-7-0).

Penn Hills 5, Springdale 4 — Despite a hat trick from Miranda Shock, Springdale (7-9-0) lost to Penn Hills (5-11-1) in nonsection play.

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3 — Callie Davis recorded a hat trick to lead Shady Side Academy (12-1-0) to a nonsection win against Freeport (12-4-0).

Volleyball

North Hills won the 10-team Greensburg Salem tournament by defeating Altoona, 28-26, in the quarterfinals, Laurel Highlands, 25-16, in the semifinals and Hempfield, 27-25, in the championship game.

North Hills senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Meghan Dominek was named the tournament MVP.

Hempfield defeated Latrobe, 25-14, in the quarterfinals and Connellsville, 25-22, in the semifinals.

Cross country

Knoch placed three runners in the top 15 as it won the girls team title in muddy conditions at the Rocky Grove Invite. Knoch finished with 89 points, followed by Punxsutawney (106 points) and General McLane (119 points).

Knoch runners Sammy Jo Barnes finished third with a time of 20:25. Elyse Chess placed ninth (21:42) and Yumiko Kuo 14th (22:20). Meaera Shannon of Conneaut won the race with a time of 19:40, and Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts placed second with a time of 20:25.

On the boys side, Knoch’s boys finished fifth with three runners in the top 25. Aaron Plyler finished 15th with a time of 18:24, Braden Zukowski (19th, 18:33) and Daniel Deal (23rd, 18:39). Cambridge Springs took the team title, and Dylan Throop of General McLane won the individual title with a time of 16:23.