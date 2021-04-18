Trib HSSN softball team of the week: April 19, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 8:12 PM

Not since spring 2017 has the Central Valley softball team enjoyed a winning season.

So far, so good in 2021 thanks to a big 3-0 week.

A lot of new players have led the Warriors to a 4-1 start in Section 3-4A and a 5-3 record overall.

“We lost six seniors, and, right now, we are young with only one senior,” Central Valley coach Ray Fernandez said. “I think these girls are really determined to get back to the playoffs, especially our one senior, and take this to a higher level.”

The perfect week for the Warriors began with a high-scoring section victory at Montour, 13-9, on Wednesday

“It’s been a lot of clutch hitting and defense that has been helping this run,” Fernandez said. “We had 20 hits against Montour with one error.”

The following day in a nonsection game, Central Valley edged one of the top teams in Class 2A, handing Neshannock its first loss of the season, 6-5.

Fernandez said it was more of the same with timely offense and good defense.

“We had another 12 hits against Neshannock with no errors,” he said.

Finally, the Warriors made it three wins in three days Friday when they blanked Hopewell, 15-0.

“Against Hopewell, I told the girls we just had to take care of business and not to look past any team, especially in our section,” Fernandez said. “Abi Borello pitched a two-hitter, and we added another 14 hits in just four innings. Again, we had no errors, which is a great turnaround when we were averaging four to five errors per game during our first three games.”

While the defense has improved, the offense has been strong through most of the season. Many of the Warriors chipped in during the three wins last week.

“When you have 46 hits and four home runs, everybody was involved,” Fernandez said. “Sophomore shortstop Macy Littler has been outstanding defensively and also at the plate, going 9 for 13 in those three games. Junior pitcher Abi Borello and freshman pitcher Daelyn Dreher have kept us in the games with timely pitching.

“Also our only senior, Bree Colville, came up big with five hits in 11 at-bats with five RBIs and some great defense at third base. Junior Marissa Crea was 3 for 6 in two of the games with vie RBIs.”

Like everybody else this spring, Fernandez and his players are just happy to be back on the diamond after missing out in 2020.

“Well, naturally, it’s been tough on everybody trying to keep everybody safe,” he said. “Trying to play the game has been very intense, but it also keeps everybody’s mind off of these crazy times going on around us.”

For now, though, Central Valley hopes to keep moving in the right direction as it faces section road games this week at Ambridge and Blackhawk.

“I like where we stand right now,” Fernandez said. “These girls are young, but they have been working really hard. If we can continue to hit and play the kind of defense we have been playing, I believe we should be in a good position come playoff time. We are growing in confidence every game.”

