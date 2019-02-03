TribHSSN state girls basketball rankings for Week of Feb. 3, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 6:00 PM

The 30 teams in the Trib HSSN girls’ basketball state rankings remain the same from a week ago.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t changes.

There was some shuffling at the top in three of the six classifications.

In Class 6A, undefeated Peters Township took the top spot from North Allegheny after the Tigers’ 50-game regular season win streak was snapped in a one-point loss to Norwin.

Neumann-Goretti lost to Riverdale Baptist (Md.) by four points, the sixth time this season the Saints lost to an out-of-state opponent. The latest loss dropped the defending champs behind undefeated St. Basil Academy in Class 3A.

Bishop Canevin is on top in Class AA after Bellwood-Antis lost by 11 to District 6 foe Juniata Valley, dropping the Blue Devils to No. 4.

Undefeated Chartiers Valley (Class 5A) and Lancaster Catholic (4A) remain at the top of their class, as does Jenkintown in Class A despite suffering their first loss.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications for the week of Feb. 4. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. Peters Township (19-0, 2)

2. North Allegheny (18-1, 1)

3. Spring-Ford (19-2, 3)

4. Cumberland Valley (16-1, 4)

5. Garnet Valley (19-1, 5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (19-0, 1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (14-5, 2)

3. Springfield-Delco (18-2, 3)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (17-3, 4)

5. Warren (16-1, 5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lancaster Catholic (20-0, 1)

2. Erie Villa Maria Academy (15-2, 4)

3. Bishop McDevitt (18-2, 2)

4. North Catholic (17-2, 3)

5. Scranton Prep (16-1, 5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. St. Basil Academy (21-0, 2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (14-7, 1)

3. Dunmore (18-0, 3)

4. Loyalsock Township (17-1, 4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (17-2, 5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-2, 2)

2. Penns Manor (18-1, 3)

3. West Middlesex (17-1, 4)

4. Bellwood-Antis (15-3, 1)

5. Steelton-Highspire (15-1, 5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Jenkintown (19-1, 1)

2. West Greene (18-2, 2)

3. Lourdes Regional (15-3, 4)

4. Chester Charter-Arts (15-2, 5)

5. Bishop Carroll (10-6, 3)

Out: None

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Chartiers Valley, North Allegheny, Peters Township