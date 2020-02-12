TribHSSN state team wrestling rankings for Feb. 12, 2020

By:

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 3:46 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer wrestles South Fayette’s Praicen Long in the 160-pound weight class Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hempfield.

State team rankings

Class AAA

Team 2019-20 record LW

1. Nazareth (11) 21-1 1

2. Waynesburg 15-1 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 16-3 3

4. Erie Prep (10) 22-3 5

5. Seneca Valley 18-4 4

6. Canon-McMillan 16-6 6

7. Hempfield 22-4 7

8. Kiski Area 13-4 10

9. Spring Ford (1) 17-3 NR

10. Gettysburg (3) 22-2 10

Class AA

Team 2019-20 record LW

1. Reynolds (10) 22-0 1

2. Southern Columbia (4) 20-3 2

3. Chestnut Ridge (5) 18-2 3

4. Saucon Valley (11) 20-4 5

5. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 12-2 6

6. Burrell 13-7 8

7. Brookville (9) 22-4 7

8. Hamburg (3) 19-2 9

9. Forest Hills (6) 13-3 4

10. Westmont Hilltop (6) 14-5 NR

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.