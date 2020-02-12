TribHSSN state team wrestling rankings for Feb. 12, 2020
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 3:46 PM
State team rankings
Class AAA
Team 2019-20 record LW
1. Nazareth (11) 21-1 1
2. Waynesburg 15-1 2
3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 16-3 3
4. Erie Prep (10) 22-3 5
5. Seneca Valley 18-4 4
6. Canon-McMillan 16-6 6
7. Hempfield 22-4 7
8. Kiski Area 13-4 10
9. Spring Ford (1) 17-3 NR
10. Gettysburg (3) 22-2 10
Class AA
Team 2019-20 record LW
1. Reynolds (10) 22-0 1
2. Southern Columbia (4) 20-3 2
3. Chestnut Ridge (5) 18-2 3
4. Saucon Valley (11) 20-4 5
5. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 12-2 6
6. Burrell 13-7 8
7. Brookville (9) 22-4 7
8. Hamburg (3) 19-2 9
9. Forest Hills (6) 13-3 4
10. Westmont Hilltop (6) 14-5 NR
