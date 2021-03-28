TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 29, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:21 PM
With winter sports champions nearly all crowned, we spring into our spring high school sports coverage this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have the debuts of WPIAL baseball, softball, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball.
We also begin our salute to the WPIAL basketball champions with three more Rebel Yell podcasts all here on Trib HSSN.
Monday, March 29
WPIAL Baseball — Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — South Fayette at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, March 30
WPIAL Baseball — Woodland Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, March 31
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, April 1
WPIAL Softball — Bethel Park at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, April 2
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at noon on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
Saturday, Apr. 3
Sunday, April 4
Happy Easter!
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
