TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 29, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:21 PM

Metro Creative

With winter sports champions nearly all crowned, we spring into our spring high school sports coverage this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have the debuts of WPIAL baseball, softball, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball.

We also begin our salute to the WPIAL basketball champions with three more Rebel Yell podcasts all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, March 29

WPIAL Baseball — Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — South Fayette at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 30

WPIAL Baseball — Woodland Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 31

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 1

WPIAL Softball — Bethel Park at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 2

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at noon on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Apr. 3

Sunday, April 4

Happy Easter!

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute on TribHSSN.TribLive.com