TribLive HSSN broadcast listings: Week of Feb. 6, 2023

By:

Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 7:03 PM

Jennifer Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher shoots over Belle Vernon’s Zion Moore during a game last week. Laurel Highlands faces Uniontown in a key game Friday.

The final week of the 2023 high school basketball season is upon us with plenty of key games on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has another week full of big WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 boys and girls games.

We are also your home for several PIHL hockey games and a district boys and girls swimming and diving meet.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the week and teams of the week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Monday, Feb. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Trinity at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Burgettstown at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Portage at River Valley at 6:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 6:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at West Allegheny at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Montour at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Eden Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 5:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 5:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Central Catholic at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUTFM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ringgold at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5 WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beaver Falls at Ellwood City at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: River Valley at Portage at 6:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Penns Manor at United at 6:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Girls Basketball – St. Mary’s at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Wednesday, Feb. 8

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 5:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 9

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Knoch at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Indiana at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming & Diving – Mars at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: North Catholic at Quaker Valley at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 10

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Beaver at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Pine-Richand at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Freeport at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 9 Boys Basketball – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZFM 100.9

Saturday, Feb. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Central Catholic at North Catholic at 2 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Oakland Catholic at North Catholic at 3:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – South Fayette at North Allegheny at 3 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com